Paul Staehle Confirmed Alive After Leaving Voicemail Message

The search for reality TV star Paul Staehle has had a positive update after he left a voicemail for his mom and a celebrity blogger.

Staehle, 40, sparked concern for his welfare after sending his mom frantic messages asking for help saying he was lost in Brazil.

He shot to fame after appearing on the show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which documented his relationship with wife, Karine. But last week she revealed on Instagram that her husband had gone missing in her native Brazil.

It was not clear where he was exactly, but the father-of-two had sent a series of messages to his mom that he was in trouble.

"90 Day Fiance" stars Karine and Paul Staehle. He was reported missing last week in Brazil.

The U.S. Embassy in Brazil even stepped in to start a search for Staehle but he subsequently left a message for celebrity blogger, John Yates, and spoke to his mom.

Yates shared the message to his social media where Staehle told him "my signal is insanely bad" and asked the blogger to give him a call back.

"As I just discussed on my channel I have heard from Paul and he's also talked to his mom," Yates captioned the post.

He also slammed Karine in a different post for sparking the concern about Staehle's whereabouts in the first place.

She spoke on her Instagram stories to say she was pregnant and that she was not involved in the search for her husband.

"I'm really starting to lose faith in humanity and as someone who truly gives a s*** and has been working their ass off to find answers around the clock this is just plain bullshit. @staehlekarine YOU STARTED THIS—YOU SAID YOUR HUSBAND WAS MISSING THAN INTIMATED HE WAS DEAD BY TALKING ABOUT HIM IN THE PAST TENSE!" Yates wrote.

"All the while you're also posting how you're pregnant, posting about life insurance, posting about your unfiltered OnlyFans and you seem to give negative 15 flucks about anything!" he wrote. "IF YOU DIDN'T START THIS WE ALL WOULDN'T BE HERE TRYING TO FIGURE THINGS OUT!!!"

Yates added: "Paul's mom and I have been on the phone around the clock trying to make sense of what happened to him BASED OFF WHAT YOU SAID!!! If we're wasting our time please tell us cause honey there are better things I can be doing with my flucking time. This is a SLAP IN THE FACE to all the people, me, Paul's mom, cast, followers, friends, and fans who are trying to HELP!!!"

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.