Pence Pushes GOP on Putin: 'No Room in Our Party for Apologists'

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 presidential candidate, on Thursday took a direct stance against members of his own party who have criticized U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. has supported Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia's full-scale invasion since the start of the 16-month war, providing over $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid. The major investment, however, has been condemned by some conservatives, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who are running against Pence for the GOP presidential nomination.

On Thursday, Pence made an unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and express his support for "our Ukrainian friends and allies," the vice president told NBC News, which traveled with him on the 12-hour trip.

"Look, the war here in Ukraine is not our war, but freedom is our fight," Pence told the outlet.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 presidential candidate, speaks to patrons during lunch on the campaign stump in Waukee, Iowa, on June 8, 2023. Pence on Thursday took an unexpected trip to Ukraine to pledge his support for the U.S. ally. Stephen Maturen/AFP/Getty

The former vice president later wrote on Twitter that there was "no room" in the Republican Party for "apologists" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and reiterated his support for Ukraine's fight.

"I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal, and I know who needs to win this war in Ukraine, and it's the people fighting for their freedom and fighting to restore their national sovereignty," read Pence's statement. "There is no room in our party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom."

Trump and DeSantis have previously said that the war in Ukraine is not a vital national interest for the U.S., and some Republican members of the House have called for the White House to retract its financial aid to Ukraine and instead pursue peace. The former president particularly received backlash after calling Putin's strategy prior to launching his invasion of Ukraine "genius" during an interview in February 2022.

Pence is not alone in his unwavering support for Ukraine. Several GOP presidential hopefuls, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, have expressed on the campaign stump that they believe backing Kyiv is in America's best interest.

Other leading Republican lawmakers have also condemned calls to withdraw U.S. support. Florida Senator Marco Rubio, for example, condemned DeSantis back in March for referring to the war in Ukraine as a "territorial dispute," telling radio host Hugh Hewitt, "I don't know what he's trying to do or what the goal is."

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of Trump, has also expressed his commitment to Ukraine's success in the war, and has even garnered criticism from Kremlin leadership for his statements.

In a separate tweet Thursday, Pence said that the U.S. could end up in "harm's way" if the country fails to defend other nations' freedom, adding, "We must support Ukraine in their fight."

"If we surrender to the siren song of those in our country who argue that America has no interest in freedom's cause, history teaches we may soon send our own into harm's way to defend our freedom and the freedom of nations in our alliance," the former vice president wrote.

