World

Pentagon Making Race-Specific Bioweapons to Target Citizens, China Says

By
World China Xinjiang Uyghur Pentagon

China accused the United States on Wednesday of developing race-specific bioweapons to target citizens.

Speaking with reporters, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry slammed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for saying a day earlier that China is collecting human genomic data against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet as an additional form of control and surveillance.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party has targeted Xinjiang's Turkic-speaking Uyghur population, ethnic minorities such as the Tibetans, and religious believers who remain outside state control, for transformation through "re-education."

Blinken said Tuesday the U.S. is "concerned" by reports of the spread of mass DNA collection to Tibet as an additional form of control and surveillance over the Tibetan population.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks about the order to close the U.S. consulate in Chengdu at a press briefing in Beijing, on July 24, 2020. He has accused the U.S. of developing race-specific bioweapons to target citizens. GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

"These claims do not hold water and mean nothing except manufacturing sensational news items," Wang said of Blinken's comments. "China is a country governed by law. The privacy of all Chinese citizens, regardless of their ethnic backgrounds, are protected by law."

The U.S., Wang said, "widely collects and uses genomic information."

"According to The Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon has formulated [research and development] plans for hitting opponents with genetically engineered weapons," he told reporters. "Those involved disclosed that the genomic data of Asian Chinese, European Aryans and Middle Eastern Arabs are all being collected by the U.S. military."

Newsweek was not able to locate the article supposedly published by The Wall Street Journal but is not able to say that it does not exist. Newsweek contacted the WSJ via email for comment.

Wang also cited Russia's state-run news outlet RT, saying that an article it published in 2017 reported that the U.S. Air Education and Training Command (AETC) "once issued a tender seeking to acquire samples of ribonucleic acid (RNA) and synovial fluid from Russians."

"It's pretty clear who exactly is using genomic information for secret purposes," Wang added.

Read more

AETC spokesman Bo Downey told state-run news agency RIA Novosti in 2017 that a U.S. Air Force research center was conducting musculoskeletal studies to identify various biomarkers associated with trauma. He said that because an original set of data sent by a U.S. company had samples collected in Russia, the second set also required Russian samples.

"The request did not specify where the samples should be obtained. However, similar samples were required to continue the study. Since the supplier originally provided samples from Russia that were suitable for the original disease group, the control group of samples must also be of Russian origin. The goal is the integrity of the study, not the origin," Downey said.

Newsweek reached out to the Pentagon, the AETC and China's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about China? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC