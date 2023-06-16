Perryton Tornado Videos Reveal Widespread Destruction to Texas City

Three people have been killed and another two are missing after a tornado ripped through the north Texas town of Perryton on Thursday, according to local officials.

The federal National Weather Service in nearby Amarillo said the tornado struck at around 5:10 p.m., with Texas Governor Greg Abbott instructing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy state resources to help deal with the tragedy.

Texas is coming to the end of its traditional tornado season, which runs from April to June each year, though twisters can break out at any time. In May two people were killed when a tornado ripped through a neighborhood on Texas' Gulf Coast, near the Mexican border.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher confirmed three people had been killed with another 75 taken to hospital, with varying degrees of injuries. One of the fatalities occurred at a mobile home park which suffered a "direct hit," according to Dutcher, destroying or damaging more than 30 trailers.

Speaking to local TV station KAMR of Amarillo, Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard said another two people were missing, with the storm moving "across the city of Perryton from the northwest to the southeast."

Perryton had a population of just under 8,500, according to 2020 U.S. census data.

Video of the devastation caused by the tornado was shared across social media.

Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright shared a 21-second clip from Perryton, which she credited to Jaxon Lehnert, showing widespread devastation with damaged buildings and several vehicles wrecked.

Storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski shared a photo of damaged and wrecked buildings, adding: "I need massive mutual aid at least 12 ambulance to respond to a Perryton TX. We have massive damage over 50+ homes destroyed and heavy damage downtown."

Another Twitter user posted an eight-second clip taken after dark showing a large pile of debris, including what appears to be an uprooted tree and set of tires.

Bret Hendrickson, a self-described "weather junkie," shared a brief clip showing the tornado barreling across the town.

He wrote: "Short clip of Perryton, TX tornado filmed from hwy [highway] 143 on east side of town. Very strong. Semis were thrown."

Governor Abbott announced state resources had been deployed in a post on Twitter.

Deployed critical emergency response resources to protect & help Texans impacted by tornadoes in Perryton.



We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed.



He commented: "Deployed critical emergency response resources to protect & help Texans impacted by tornadoes in Perryton.

"We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed.

"Join Cecilia & me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm."

On May 11 Oklahoma was hit by seven tornadoes, which caused significant damage.

Colorado was also struck by tornadoes the previous day, with footage posted online showing the twisters sweeping through open fields.