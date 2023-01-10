When Do Kittens Grow Out of the Biting Phase?

We can probably all agree that kittens are one of the sweetest creatures on Earth, but they're not so sweet when they start biting or scratching you, and if you let them keep behaving that way, they may even hurt you when they're old enough.

There could be many reasons why kittens bite—it could be because they're trying to learn about the environment around them, and that's their way to discover new things, or because they're uncomfortable or in pain, among other reasons.

A kitten's bite probably won't hurt you because their teeth aren't properly formed yet, but if you don't stop this behavior when they're young, and let them grow into the habit, it can cause problems when they get older, and their feline teeth become more defined and ready to hunt.

Newsweek has spoken to veterinarians to understand when kittens usually grow out of their biting phase, and how to help them get over it.

Why Do Kittens Bite?

For kittens, biting is part of the learning process. Through their mouths, they explore how things feel and taste, just like puppies and human babies.

1. They are curious

Biting is a way for kittens to experience the world around them. For example, by biting a toy they will hear an engaging squeaking sound or while biting an insect they may get stung, and that's an important life lesson they will have learned through their mouths.

2. They are teething

All young animals, like children, go through the painful process of losing their primary teeth in order to grow permanent new ones. In little kittens, this process will start when they're as small as eight weeks of age, and continue until they're about six to seven months old. Because it hurts, they will try to soothe their teeth by sinking them into anything.

3. They are preparing for adulthood

Mikel (Maria) Delgado, a cat behavior expert with pet sitter and dog walker site Rover, told Newsweek that biting is a natural part of kitten behavior, and most times they practice biting as part of their skill set for future hunting and fighting. Even if they don't need to hunt or fight as adults, as they are developing, their bodies are telling them to test out that bite!

4. They are attention seeking

It may just be that they need some attention, that's why they bite you even when you're busy doing your thing. Even though you're probably just going to tell them off for their behavior, negative attention is still attention, and that's what they're longing for.

5. They're playing

When they're around three weeks of age, kittens begin biting their littermates playfully, and this behavior usually lasts for several months, up to about 16 weeks. In the wild, they quickly learn from their mom and siblings that biting is only acceptable up to a certain point, but when they have been adopted by themselves, you as their owner are responsible for discouraging this behavior before they grow into adult cats and provide a different outlet.

6. They're sick or sad

Repetitive destructive behaviors such as biting are a sign of a bigger underlying issue. For example, kittens that compulsively bite at their fur may be suffering from pest infestation or other types of discomfort and pain, and that's when you should definitely see a veterinarian and make sure they're ok.

When Do Kittens Grow Out of Their Biting Phase?

Dr. Lauryn Benson, medical director at the Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG), told Newsweek that most kittens should naturally stop their biting behavior towards the end of teething, which is around six months of age.

But that also depends on the reason why your kitty is biting, and sometimes you as its owner are going to have to take the mom's role and try to teach it good manners yourself.

How To Stop A Kitten From Biting

If kittens don't stop their biting habit after teething is over, you'll have to step in and teach them that this behavior is unacceptable, and there are a few ways to do it.

1. Redirect their attention to a toy

According to Delgado, the best way to stop your kitten from biting you is to redirect their attention toward a toy.

"Never play with a kitten with body parts, for example, by wiggling fingers or toes, or wrestling with them. Always use toys for playtime; and if your kitten is biting a lot, they probably need more playtime with interactive toys."

2. Introduce a playmate

Delgado added that it also can help if the kitten has a playful animal companion, preferably another kitten, to take out some of that biting behavior: "A kitten can be annoying to an older cat because they will bite them too! Which is why another kitten is the best match!"

3. Stop playing when they get rough

End your play session immediately after they bite too hard, without making a fuss, simply stand up and walk away, ignoring your kitten in the process. This way your furbaby will soon realize that biting you will end playtime.

How to Stop an Adult Cat From Biting

While kittens' bites may not hurt, adult cat bites are very different. Benson said that adult cats can bite for many reasons. It could be because of overstimulation when you've been petting them too much and they're no longer enjoying it; it could also be aggression, pain, or even boredom that makes them act out this way.

She said: "If you find redirection is not helping your pet, it is best to have them evaluated by a veterinarian, as bite wounds can be harmful to humans."

Can A Cat Bite Cause An Infection or Disease For Humans?

There are several diseases from cats to humans when biting, including rabies, salmonella, Pasteurella multocida, cat scratch disease, tetanus, and fungal infections and intestinal parasites such as roundworms and hookworms.

The cat bites themselves could also be a major source of infection, so if your cat or another cat bites, you should clean your wound and seek help from a physician as soon as possible.