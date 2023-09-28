Cat Hailed a 'Hero' Online As She Leads Owner to Missing and Injured Pet

Cats are best known for being fiercely independent but deep down they have a lot of love for their humans and furry friends. One cat has recently gone viral on TikTok after guiding her owner to one of her injured cats.

In a tear-jerking video shared to @rescuecatmittens, the on-screen text explains Mittens "had been missing all day." During the clip, Callie, the tabby cat, can be seen walking in front of the woman who is using her camera light as a torch.

In less than a minute, the owner finds her feline whose appearance has been blurred—causing many internet users to worry about his condition. To watch the video, click here.

In less than a week, the clip has amassed 4.7 million views and 822,200 likes since it was shared on September 23.

Almost 2,000 TikTok users commented on the clip, many expressing their concerns and sending their condolences.

One comment with over 71,000 likes said: "The fact that you wouldn't show him gives me anxiety that it's pretty bad. I'm thinking of you all and hope mittens will be okay."

"Your cat is literally a hero," praised another.

The following day, the owner posted another video to update her 150,400 followers about Mittens.

The montage of videos show the black and white feline keeping his distance from the other cats and sprawling out on the floor.

It turns out the once-stray cat had escaped from the house, the well-detailed caption explains what they think happened to their former feral cat who was living on the streets just six months ago.

It said: "We believe Mittens went to his feral cat colony and got in a fight with another cat. When we found him he was trying to come home to us for help. He was more terrified than anything but luckily nothing very serious.

"Initially things seemed a lot worse than they actually were which we are grateful for. He ended up with about 24 stitches and possibly a sprained leg. No injuries showed [up] on the x-ray, however we may need further testing if he continues to limp."

A stock image of a cat walking through bushes. A video of a similar cat leading her owner to an injured cat has amassed over 4 million views, at the time of writing. Elena Ivanova/iStock/Getty Images Plus

But every cloud has a silver lining as Mittens received a "spa treatment" at the vets and is described to be the cleanest he has ever been in his "entire life."

The owner has added a voice over to the video and she states Mittens is "acting very on edge." She says he needs time alone to mentally and physical heal from the cat fight that has traumatized his owners too.

In the comments, the owner said: "This is a very difficult time for us and Mittens, we feel horrible. Please check your doors often for damage so this doesn't happen."

"I'm so glad mittens was found and not worse off than he could be. Mama cat thank you for finding mittens, she loves her brother," said another user.

Newsweek reached out to @rescuecatmittens for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.