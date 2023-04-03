Pet Owners Warned as 8ft Snake Found in Yard After Feasting on 'Large' Prey

A snake catcher has issued a warning to pet owners after removing an 8.2-foot python from a client's lawn near Brisbane, Australia, with a belly full of bushtail possum.

The residents found the snake in their possum box on Sunday morning after it had devoured the mother and her baby. All that was left of them by the time snake catcher, Bryce Lockett, arrived was a possum-sized bump in the snake's body.

Photo of the python on the lawn with a possum-sized bump in its body. A snake catcher warned residents to take care of their pets. Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast 0413 028 081/Facebook

"The residents had installed [the possum box] so they were upset that they lost their resident possums," Lockett, of Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast, told Newsweek.

Lockett said that the snake wasn't very happy when he came to remove it. "They can be a little defensive with large food items because it's harder for them to flee with the food item on board," he said.

Carpet pythons are a non-venomous species of snake found along the east coast of Australia. According to the Queensland Department of Environment and Species, the species can grow to over 13 feet long, although they rarely exceed eight feet.

Although they are non-venomous, their bite can still inflict a serious amount of damage and therefore it's important to avoid handling them and seek help from an expert if one needs removing.

After wrangling the enormous python, Lockett relocated it to a nearby wildlife corridor, away from people and property.

Lockett shared a photo of the enormous snake to his Facebook page with a warning to pet owners to keep their fur babies well away from snakes.

"The cooler weather is on the way and this time of year pythons are taking large food items to keep the body fat on to help them through the cooler months. This is the time of year to make sure your pet enclosure is rodent proof to help minimize snake vs pet encounters."

Lockett said that although snakes don't usually actively seek out pets, they may be drawn to areas where pets live.

"They are often drawn there following rodent scent trails," he said. "However they are opportunistic feeders so if they get to the end of the trail—generally chicken coops or bird cages—they will try to feed on whatever food item is there that they can get to."

He added that rodent-proof pet enclosures were a great step towards minimizing such encounters.

Dozens of Facebook users shared their concerned comments in response to Lockett's Facebook post.

