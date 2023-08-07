'Depressed' Cat in Pet Store Cage Is Unrecognizable One Year After Adoption

It's hard to walk past a pet store and not want to take home all the animals staring out at you from their cages, and that's exactly what one woman recently did when she saw an unusual cat in the window of a PetSmart.

In an Instagram video, Alyssa Keeling, 33, filmed Otie the cat, lying in his cage with his head propped up on his paw, staring out at people.

"It was the most pitiful sight, but it was also love at first sight," Keeling told Newsweek, "Over the next few days I emailed the organization that was fostering him, but they were very slow to respond. I was desperate to get him out of that cage and in to my home!"

As well as selling pet products, services and small pets, PetSmart also offers dog and cat adoption via in-store adoption centers.

From left, Otie the cat, and owner Alyssa Keeling with Otie. A viral Instagram video shows Otie's transformation from depressed feline to contented cat. Courtesy of Alyssa Keeling

Keeling revealed she visited Otie every day, sometimes multiple times a day, in her efforts to re-home him.

""We were eventually able to speak to someone who told us that sadly, someone had got in there before us," she said.

Then, out of the blue, an email arrived saying that Otie was hers if she wanted him. Keeling picked him up the next day, "and life has been sweeter, quirkier, and more joyful ever since. Moral of the story—visit a local animal rescue if you're having a bad day. It might change your life forever!," she said.

Keeling's video initially shows Otie looking glum in his cage. The video, which has over 753,200 views, then cuts to him having the best time in his new home, snuggling with Keeling and other cats, looking like a completely different animal.

"Otie's transformation was like night and day," said Keeling. "He went from looking absolutely defeated in that cage to coming out of his shell in no time. The day we brought him home he was already showing us how goofy and affectionate and unique he is. He went from being a timid kitty in a cage to being a force of silliness and love.

"Otie is thriving now. He spends his days playing, chasing and cuddling his favorite brother Curtis, napping on me, and just being his whimsical little self. He is a quirky little love bug, and loving him has brought me so much joy!," she added.

"I believe every cat deserves to thrive in the most loving environment," Keeling said. "When I met Otie, I wasn't planning to get another cat (he is her third). We were perfectly content with the two we had. But when I met him, I didn't just see a sad little kitty. I saw everything he could be. I saw how he'd fit with our other cats. I saw him coming out of his shell. I saw the love he would give and receive.

"It's been beyond rewarding to see all of that and more come to life. Cats make life weirder, more loving, and more fun! Otie was the little weirdo I didn't know I needed. I love him with my whole heart."

Instagram viewers adored the inspirational video.

"I hate going to animal shelters because I always wanna take them all," said one user.

"So happy to see he got a lovely home," wrote another.

"I can watch this over and over again, it is so heart-warming. Otie is the cutest!!," commented a different user.

