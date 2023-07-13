Why You Should Always Take Your Dogs on Vacation Breaks Hearts—'I'm Crying'

A video of two dogs traveling the world on vacation with their owner has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by Dino & Ruby (@dino.and.ruby), the TikTok account of a beagle and Dalmatian duo in Germany. The video has received more than 940,000 views within a day.

Danyelle Heckert, a 28-year-old preschool teacher, told Newsweek: "Dino is a 7-year-old dalmatian with dwarfism and Ruby is a 3-year-old rescue beagle. They have been traveling with us ever since we got them."

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "Why do you always bring your dogs on vacation with you?" The footage shows the dogs dozing off while sitting in the backseat of a car. A subsequent message reads: "Because we only have 12 summers to spend with them."

Pictures of Dino, a 7-year-old Dalmatian, and Ruby, a 3-year-old beagle, on a beach coast (left) and near old buildings (right). The dogs have joined their owner on travels through Europe. Danyelle Heckert

A dog's life span can vary significantly depending on their size and breed, veterinarian Dr. Jamie Lovejoy, explained in a January 2023 article for PetMD. "There are other factors at play that we still don't fully understand," she said.

Below are the average life spans for dogs according to size, as outlined by the veterinarian:

Small dogs: 10 to 15 years

Medium dogs: 10 to 13 years

Large dogs: 10 to 12 years

Giant dogs: 8 to 10 years

Traveling With Pets

The U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) advises that arranging to bring your pet to another country can be a "complex and time-consuming" process.

The APHIS advises confirming the following before beginning the process:

The type of animal traveling to verify whether it's qualified to travel (as not all animals qualify as pets)

The destination country

The date of departure from the U.S.

Whether the pet will be traveling alone, as cargo, or with a person in the cabin of the plane

Your destination country sets the requirements for pets entering the country. These can "change at any time," warns the APHIS, so "you must verify the country requirements each time you plan to travel with your pet."

Most countries require pets to arrive with a health certificate. This is also known as an international health certificate, a veterinary health certificate, a veterinary certificate or an export certificate.

The APHIS notes that "airlines and shipping lines establish their own policies to transport pets in addition to the requirements of the federal, state, and local governments."

'Living Their Best Lives'

Heckert said Dino and Ruby have been to 14 countries so far, including Cyprus, from where Ruby was rescued.

"They always enjoy beach vacations such as Croatia or mountainous places such as Switzerland or Austria," Heckert added.

Other countries the dogs have visited include France, Italy, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

In the latest viral clip, Dino and Ruby are shown in different outdoor settings, from playing on sandy beaches, the sea and cobbled streets to standing near waterfalls and interacting with other animals.

A caption shared with the post reads: "Living their best lives."

Dino and Ruby seen near a waterfall (left) and in a flower field (right). The two dogs have visited 14 countries so far while on vacation with their owner. Danyelle Heckert

Several TikTok users were moved to tears by the latest clip.

Cat wrote: "12 summers....I never thought about this. I'm crying now."

User racheal_1331 posted: "SOBBING. TWELVE SUMMERS HUUUURTS."

Sunny days commented: "Precious memories."

User nierlestat wrote: "Cherish every day with your fur babies everyone they really don't stay long."

