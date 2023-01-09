Pet Wolf Dog Creating Herself a 'Winter Den' in Backyard Delights Viewers

A wolf dog named Chiyoko has delighted online viewers after a video of her sleeping in a den in the snow, despite having a warm bed at home, went viral on social media.

In the video, which was shared last week on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Confetti.hearts, the wolf dog can be seen enjoying her snowy, muddy den as her owner asks her, "Are you kidding me?"

In the caption, her owner, who also works for a wolf dog rescue nonprofit in Colorado, explained: "Even though she sleeps in my bed EVERY NIGHT, she apparently still needs a winter den."

Further down in the comments, Confetti.hearts said that Chiyoko is 50 percent gray wolf and 28 percent German shepherd. The rest is husky/malamute.

The Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary says an estimated 250,000 wolf dogs live as pets in the United States, and they're becoming increasingly popular all over the world.

Several wolf-like dog breeds are "anything but wild," according to the American Kennel Club. These include the Alaskan klee kai, Alaskan malamute, Czechoslovakian vlcak, Finnish lapphund, German shepherd, Norwegian elkhound, Samoyed, Siberian husky, Swedish vallhund and Yakutian laika.

If you're planning on getting one yourself, keep in mind that wolf dogs are not legal in all 50 states. Wild hybrid dogs are usually categorized by their filial number, or the generations removed from a pure wolf, according to website The Spruce Pets, and it's "extremely hard for states to establish legislation around wolf dogs being kept as pets."

The TikTok video has attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 1.6 million views and 140,300 likes so far.

One user, Stefanie Lynn, commented: "I was pretending I was a wolf in the mountains mom." And Cindy said: "Instincts Mama...the instincts kicked in." Beautiful Mind wrote: "That's her den she's relaxing lol."

Angela Cubbage commented: "I have a wolfdog too. And this is my life. She wants in the house covered head to toe in dirt after she dug a hole the size of Texas." Da Cam added: "Typical wolf dog behavior...mine would always dig a den if he could even tho he was 99% house dog."

Another user, Davfinda, said: "That's a good doggo doing doggo things." And crhismiou wrote: "Survival instinct 101 that dog knows how to survive." LielHoustan added: "Someone is having a spa day."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Confetti.hearts for comment.