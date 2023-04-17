News

Photo of Democrats Drinking Bud Light Widely Mocked: 'Beta Beer Party'

By
News Democrats Transgender Ted Lieu

Democrat California Representatives have been mocked on social media after a photo showed them drinking Bud Light.

The beer brand has been mired in controversy after working with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Prominent conservatives have boycotted Bud Light, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, after the brand sent Mulvaney a personalized Bud Light can to celebrate the first anniversary of the beginning of her transition.

The dispute over transgender brand ambassadors is symbolic of a wider debate about the inclusion of transgender women in female issues and spaces. Some say transgender women should be treated the same as other women, while others say they are different and that hard-won women's rights must be protected.

Ted Lieu
A photo posted by Ted Lieu, second left, shows Democrat colleagues Mark Takano, left, Adam Schiff, second right, and Judy Chu, right, drinking Bud Light beers. The photo has led to mockery of the California Representatives on social media. Ted Lieu

The photo of the Democrats drinking the beer was shared by Californian Representive Ted Lieu in response to a Daily Beast report that suggested the GOP has started to ease off criticizing Bud Light as they are a major donor to the party.

However, many ridiculed Lieu, as well as the three other California Representives in the picture, Mark Takano, Judy Chu and Adam Schiff, with some remarking that the image looked staged because of the way each of the Representatives was holding their bottle to show the logo.

Robin Zaruba, a musician and author according to his Twitter bio, dubbed the Democrats the "Beta Beer Party," in a mocking tweet.

Slightly Offensive podcast host Elijah Schaffer also ridiculed the group for how they were holding the drinks. He tweeted: "Look guys, I drink beer, look how I hold the bottle like any normal guy would hold a beer. This is me being like a normal beer holding guy."

Twitter user David Leslie agreed, tweeting: "Precisely my thoughts. Never seen people look so awkward holding a beer bottle in my life."

Stunt man Brandon Saario simply commented: "We have children in office."

However, some social media users have praised Lieu, arguing the photo was likely a joke.

Lieu responded to comments questioning whether the photo was staged. When asked whether the Democrats made sure the label was facing the camera, Lieu appeared to joke that it was simply a coincidence.

One Twitter user admitted they were aware of the temptation to mock those boycotting Bud Light but also condemned the response by Lieu and his fellow Democrats.

MartinJmcmah tweeted: "I understand the impulse to highlight the absurdity of Republicans boycott of [Bud Light], but these kind of efforts are equally as infantile and unserious. Please stop it."

Lieu replied: "I mock stupid stuff by MAGA Republicans. Data shows that mockery is one of the more effective ways to get people to stop supporting extremists."

Newsweek has contacted Ted Lieu via email for comment.

