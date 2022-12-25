Photos and Videos Show Aftermath of Deadly Arctic Bomb Cyclone Across U.S.

Massive amounts of snow and sub-freezing temperatures have halted holiday travel across the United States on Sunday as the arctic bomb cyclone made its way through the country.

According to AccuWeather, the same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and record breaking cold to the central U.S. has also created a major lake-effect snow event in New York.

Conditions near Buffalo have turned deadly, with at least seven known fatalities reported in Erie County, according to the Associated Press.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted on Sunday that there are more than 200 National Guardsmen on the ground in Western New York, and she plans to deploy more.

Hochul continued, "We are still facing freezing weather all across the state. These cold temperatures are life-threatening, so New Yorkers should please stay inside today."

"If you must go outside, wear appropriate clothing, monitor for signs of hypothermia or frostbite, and take breaks," she warned.

Across the United States, this massive storm has killed at least 24 people, AP reported.

Many have taken to social media to document this massive weather event, showcasing the power of the storm.

Dr. McKenzie Skiles, a professor at the University of Utah, posted to Twitter saying, "There is already as much snow at Atwater Study Plot (Alta, UT) as there was in April of this past winter!"

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer also posted to Twitter showing the after math of the storm that hit Buffalo saying, "Buffalo harbor ENCAPSULATED IN ICE from the prolific seiche with #blizzard of 2022. Be careful not to bruise your knees if observing this ice!"

Ellen Bacca, a Meteorologist in Michigan, highlighted how the storm impacted Grand Haven, Michigan.

Sioux Falls Meteorologist Tyler Roney tweeted how the storm has impacted roadways in South Dakota saying, "Due to the blowing and drifting snow, some roadways in South Dakota resembled a real-life rendition of Sherbet Land from Mario Kart 64."

"This is why roads have been closed and why travel hasn't been advised!" he continued.

Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli told Newsweek on Sunday, "The combination of factors was what made this storm so extreme. First rain. Then a flash freeze with tanking temperatures. All while a bomb cyclone was exploding over the Great Lakes. That caused a sustained historic Lake Effect Snow and wind event with extreme heavy snow and gusts over 60 mph in Buffalo."

Berardelli continued: "The intensity and longevity of the event was what set this event apart and made it a record setting and brutal winter event."

According to Flight Aware, more than 1,600 flights have been cancelled on Sunday, and nearly 3,500 flights have been delayed.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Denver International Airport, and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport have reported the most impacts to travel. The AP also reported that the Buffalo Airport will remain closed until Monday due to weather conditions.

Amid the Artic blast, the National Weather Service Buffalo tweeted what "zero mile" visibility conditions really look like.

NWS Buffalo said, "So what does "zero mile" visibility look like? Well, here's a spectacular view of our parking lot near the airport. Yes, there are cars parked just a few feet away."

"We don't even want to be parked in it, you *definitely* don't want to be driving in it. Seriously," they concluded.

