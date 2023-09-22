Pierce Brosnan's RFK Jr. Support Sparks Fury From Fans: 'Traitor'

A photo of Pierce Brosnan with presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has caused uproar on social media, with some users labeling the James Bond actor a traitor.

Posting to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, Kennedy shared a photo of himself with the 70-year-old movie star, alongside the caption: "Two Irishmen at the Kennedy for President fundraiser on Point Dume last night."

At the time of writing, the post has received over 600,000 views, but many fans of Brosnan appeared unimpressed with his apparent endorsement of Kennedy.

From left: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in June 2023; and Pierce Brosnan in the same month.

"Oh dear, so disappointed in @PierceBrosnan," posted Johnny Mackay.

"Now you went and ruined pierce for everyone," wrote Rebekah Jones.

"Was Brosnan paid to be there?" asked @lorry_stanton.

"Damn. Thought Pierce was a decent man. Guess not," posted @CarrieDDahl.

"Bond as a traitor.. disappointed," commented vinniemontoya.

"Looks like Pierce Bronson got canceled," added @playagotslayed, while Jenna Adams wrote: "He was my least favorite Bond anyway."

However, others were pleased to see Brosnan and Kennedy hanging out, with Kyle Cobb writing: "Looking good gentlemen."

"007 & RFK Jr powerful duo!" posted Charles Jones.

"James Bond has your back and that's pretty cool," commented @theprudentman.

"These two Irishmen will always bring positivity to any party," wrote Sergii Peleh, while @yalligatorgar called the snap: "The coolest thing I've seen all day."

The son of Robert "Bobby" Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, the 69-year-old is running for president in the 2024 election as a Democratic Party candidate. However, his views are divisive among both liberals and conservatives.

The environmental lawyer opposed vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, Kennedy was condemned by his famous family. The New York Post reported that he had been caught on camera saying that "COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people" at a dinner party.

The presidential hopeful also said: "The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," with Jewish-rights watchdog Stop Antisemitism dubbing him "antisemite of the week."

Kennedy later posted on X to say the Post's reporting was wrong. He added that he "never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews."

Kennedy cited a 2020 study published at PubMed, a database maintained by the U.S. National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health. It looked at genetic susceptibility to COVID-19. "Amish and Ashkenazi Jewish populations do not appear to carry" deleterious variants in ACE2, a host factor for the virus. Other studies have also highlighted genetics as among the factors for susceptibility to COVID-19.

Kennedy posted that his point in noting that some ethnic groups were more susceptible to COVID-19 than others was a "proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons."

Newsweek has found no hard evidence that anyone is developing such weapons, but Kennedy mentioned several media reports, including Chinese accusations — dismissed by U.S. authorities — that America is making race-specific bioweapons.

While appearing on conservative UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast in June, Kennedy said that WiFi causes cancer. And, during a campaign rally in Iowa, he called the Democrats "the party of censorship" that champions a "pugnacious neocon-driven foreign policy and a Wall Street-driven domestic policy."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on September 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The 69-year-old Democrat is challenging President Biden in a long-shot bid in the 2024 presidential race. Mario Tama/Getty Images News

His anti-establishment views and anti-vax stance have won him followers among the right, but Kennedy also touts several more left-wing policies. These include promoting civil rights for minorities; providing government assistance to the poor and vulnerable; and fighting climate change.

A poll conducted by The Rasmussen Reports on September 17 to 19 of 998 U.S. likely voters found that 33 percent of Democratic voters would likely vote for Kennedy if he ran as an independent candidate, rather than a Democrat, along with 14 percent of Republican voters.

However, President Joe Biden is still the frontrunner for the next Democratic candidate. The opinion poll analysis site FiveThirtyEight says that, as of September 19, Biden is polling at 66.6 percent, compared to just 12 percent for Kennedy.

Irish-American actor Brosnan is known for supporting liberal causes. He has previously backed Democratic candidates Barack Obama and John Kerry, and in 2020, congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their White House win via Instagram.

Newsweek has reached out to Pierce Brosnan and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for comment via email.