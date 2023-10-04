Piers Morgan Mocks Meghan Markle Over Political Rumors

Piers Morgan said the "ferociously ambitious" Meghan Markle will "plot a move into politics," despite not being picked to replace Dianne Feinstein.

Meghan was briefly touted by the media as a possible candidate to take over, after the veteran Democrat senator's death, but within hours Laphonza Butler had been picked in her place.

The Duchess of Sussex never expressed a desire or intention to enter the Senate, though she did have a meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020 when he was called on to find a replacement for the Senate seat Kamala Harris vacated when she became President Joe Biden's running mate.

Morgan used his New York Post column to mock Meghan by drawing up a satirical manifesto of policies, including making America a monarchy again so she could be queen, banning private jets, except for those belonging to celebrity friends like Elton John and George Clooney, and revoking the visas of Harry's royal relatives.

Morgan wrote: "California Gov. Gavin Newsom has squashed the rumors by naming Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist, as Feinstein's replacement. But that won't stop Meghan from continuing to plot a move into politics.

"Prince Harry's ferociously ambitious wife has made no secret of her Washington aspirations, spending increasing time with Democratic donors and becoming more vocal about hot-button issues like abortion and gender equality.

"She reportedly had a one-hour Zoom call with Newsom when he had to replace then-Sen. Kamala Harris after Joe Biden chose her to run with him against Donald Trump, and Meghan allowed her name to fuel the new round of rumors around Feinstein's replacement without any official denial."

Among Morgan's mock Meghan policies he listed: "New York will be instructed to remove all cars from the road whenever I'm in the city, so I can order my driver to career around the streets at high speed and thus create an entirely false impression that my husband and I are constantly forced to cheat death as we're harassed by monstrous paparazzi—don't they know only we're allowed to ruthlessly invade our own privacy?!—on motorbikes."

Meghan has never put herself forward for elected office, but she has demonstrated a keen interest in politics, including lobbying on behalf of the Paid Leave for All campaign.

Whether she has the political ambitions Morgan describes or not, what is striking is how potent the idea of Senator Meghan is in public debate whenever the rumor mill starts turning.

And not everyone is as dismissive as Morgan. Eric Schiffer, chair of Reputation Management Consultants, told Newsweek: "We do know that Meghan has a deep track record in fighting for the environment and for mental health for young people and for equality and if those issues are on the ballot, she would be an interesting candidate."

