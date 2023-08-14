Pig Saved From Death After Years in Burn Testing Lab Gets New Life Outdoors

More than 50 million animals are used in experiments each year in the United States, according to The Humane Society of the United States.

Alba the pig was one of them until she was rescued by Caitlin Cimini, an animal sanctuary owner in New Jersey who uses the TikTok handle @boochaces. The animal, whose back is covered in scars, was saved from euthanasia after spending part of her life in a laboratory being repeatedly burnt to test an unnamed product.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says that pigs are subjected to third-degree burns from universities too. The animal-rights nonprofit organization adds that studies burn "up to 40 percent of their bodies, with the open flame of a Bunsen burner or a scorching-hot metal rod."

On August 4, Cimini, who lives in Woodstown, shared a video that has received almost 140,000 views and more than 18,200 likes.

The clip shows Alba and another pig called Gingersnap, who can be seen living their best lives at Rancho Relaxo sanctuary in New Jersey after being saved from death.

The on-screen text reads: "Although they will forever have the scars that will reflect their time spent in the testing lab, they remain positive and happy."

The pair can be seen relaxing in their spacious hut, and among the footage is a clip of Gingersnap eating grass while she freely roams around a field.

Cimini told her 373,500 followers that the two pigs immediately bonded and described them as soul sisters.

Cimini, the animal-rescue advocate, has encouraged people to download Cruelty Cutter, an app that aims to save animals. The mobile program allows users to scan an item and have an immediate response about its animal-testing status. The results can then be shared with friends to raise awareness if organizations and others are found guilty of testing on animals.

So far, the viral clip has more than 875 comments, many of which praise Cimini for saving the pigs.

"Thank you for rescuing them from the hell they were forced to endure," wrote one user.

Another posted: "Sometimes I really hate being a human. We can be so evil. People like you help restore my faith. Thank you for saving these babies."

"What kind of company needs to test burns?!?!?! What in the world. So terrible. Thank u for saving her!" commented a third.

