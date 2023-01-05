Pit Bull Abandoned and Thrown Over Razor Wire Fence in Horror Footage

An arrest warrant is being sought after horror footage showed the moment a man threw a dog over a wire fence at a cell tower before he abandoned it, according to California officials.

Video surveillance footage at a cell tower in the Winchester area of Riverside captured a man as he picked up a dog and hurled it over a tall razor-wire fence on December 15, 2022.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RDAS) said maintenance workers managed to find the 8-year-old pit bull mix after less than two hours, before officer Michael McGee took the pet to a nearby shelter.

The dog was examined for injuries and is being cared for at the city animal shelter in Jurupa Valley where veterinary staff treated the pet for mucoid discharge in its right eye.

There was also some discharge in its left eye, although the RDAS said this was less severe than in the right one.

The maintenance workers also told McGee that the dog was very thirsty and that they gave it three bottles of water.

An RDAS spokesperson said: "The dog is microchipped and officers used the information associated with the chip to try to locate the man at a Temecula address. It appears he is no longer a resident there and the phone number provided for the chip is not allowing incoming calls.

"The dog's name is KO and records indicate the dog is owned by Robert Ruiz Jr., 30. Animal Services will be seeking an arrest warrant for Mr. Ruiz for willful abandonment of an animal based on the footage and additional information."

Animal services commander Josh Sisler said: "We're now moving forward with seeking the arrest warrant because this person needs to be held accountable for such a horrible act of willful abandonment.

"We are confident the man in the video is the owner of the dog. It is just shocking to see this act. It's a small miracle the dog did not suffer serious injuries from the razor wire or from such a high drop."

Every year some 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters across the country, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The ASPCA said that an estimated 2 million dogs that have entered shelters are adopted every year.

Newsweek has contacted Riverside police and the RDAS for comment.

In December 2022, a dog was left tied to a post outside an airport while her owner flew out of state, according to Iowa police.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said the 1-year-old dog, which they have since called Allie, was left outside Des Moines International Airport on December 29.

Police said Allie's owner had intended for the dog to fly but was unable to get her on board and as a result decided to leave her outside the airport and get on the flight.