Pit Bull Eats Over $200 of Owner's Money: 'Guilty'

Any pet owner will tell you that taking care of an animal can be expensive. But one dog took things to a whole new level when she found and ate more than $200 of her owner's cash.

Juan Peroni, from Argentina, was stunned to find that his 4-year-old pit bull Indica had chewed and eaten 56,000 Argentinian pesos ($206).

"I discovered the money when we arrived home and it was all scattered on the floor," Peroni told Newsweek.

In a video with 4.5 million views, the owner showed the remains of notes that the dog had eaten.

From left, pit bull Indica and a picture of the remains of cash she ate while her owner wasn't looking. Juan Peroni was stunned to find that his 4-year-old pit bull had chewed and eaten 56,000 Argentinian pesos. @juanperoni10/TikTok

This isn't the first time a dog has eaten something of value. Last year a woman was left in tears when her Labrador ate more than $2,000 in cash.

And an Oregon couple amazingly managed to cash in their lottery winnings even though their dog had chewed up their winning ticket.

What to do if your dog eats money

If your dog has eaten currency, first of all don't panic. Determining the amount and type of money that the dog has ingested is important.

A small amount of paper currency may pass naturally through your dog's digestive system, but larger amounts of currency containing metal parts could cause issues.

The first step is to contact your veterinarian for professional advice. They will be able to determine the best course of action.

Keep an eye on your pet, looking for any signs of distress of discomfort. Vomiting, diarrhea, signs of abdominal pain or lethargy indicate that they should be seen by a vet immediately.

In some cases, a vet may perform an x-ray to assess the situation. Depending on the severity of the situation, your pet could require surgery to remove items and prevent further complications.

It is always a good idea to keep valuable items, including money, out of your dog's reach. Owners should also supervise their dogs closely and consider crate training or creating a dog-proofed area for when you are not around.

Luckily Indica was fine after her ordeal, and in more than 8,000 comments people reacted to the story.

In the video Peroni showed a table of pesos in denominations of 500, 1,000 and 2,000. The camera then pans to Indica's cute face, looking as though she couldn't possibly be guilty.

"She is doing really well," said the owner. "The truth is, we shared [the footage] because besides her costing us money, we found it funny.

"People's reactions made me laugh a lot," he added.

"Ahhhh noooo," said TikToker raakeecai.

JuaniSorraquin_ said: "I do not see conclusive evidence that it was him, he is innocent."

"There is no video of him doing it, therefore there is no proof that he is guilty," wrote lalabibis.

