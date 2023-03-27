Pit Bull Has Adorable Reaction to Mom Patting Toy: 'Give Her Cuddles Now'

A dog named Honey Rose has left the internet in tears after a video of her getting jealous as her owners pretended to cuddle a toy instead of her went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok in January by the dog's owners, under the username Honeyrosethepit, the pit bull can be seen almost pouting at her owners for petting her stuffed toy instead of her and looking very sad.

The owners can be heard saying: "So good girl so good. Oh, look at this good girl. Wow, dad do you think it's a good girl? it's the best girl huh." And a caption along with the video explains: "Acting like Honey's toy is another good girl in front of her."

According to Web MD, dogs not only get jealous, but they will go so far as to show jealousy even when they can only imagine their owners interacting with a potential rival.

The most common signs of jealousy in pets include aggression, being extra clingy, or pushy, growling or even fighting, doing tricks, crowding your space and leaving the room, among other signs, according to Pet MD.

"Jealous-like behaviors in pets typically suggest boredom or a ploy for attention from their owners. A lack of resources, social conflict, too small of a space, stress, lack of exercise, and genetic disposition can cause jealous behavior," their website states.

The video quickly gained popularity on the platform, and it has so far received over 4 million views and 793,000 likes.

One user, Meli, commented: "The pout apologize and give her cuddles now!!" And Megan Carter said: "I'm calling the police." Cerealkillah716 added: "She was pouting so hard lol."

Amazon_2710 wrote: "Say sorry now!" And Marina said: "Apologize with tears to that baby right now." Nuggie added: "You apologize and give [her] everything you own NOW."

Another user, Riseofthejills, commented: "I would not be able to say no to this dog ever omg." And Mia said: "I'm honey's lawyer on this case and I think the boi deserves pets." Mack added: "Aw she got so mad it made me cry."

Aubs wrote: "Still waiting for the apology video." And Tylee fox indeed: "It's 3 am and I'm crying my eyes out over this video." Shannon Hill said: "LMFAOOOO do we all do this to our pets."

Badamson_12 commented: "I'm crying please give that dog love give it treats give the dog everything."

