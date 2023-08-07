Gentle Pit Bull Just Wants To Show Everyone Her Toys in Adorable Video

Many people might think of pit bulls as being aggressive and dangerous dogs, but this owner has shared the reality of owning such a loving and gentle breed.

Lydia Jenkins, from Australia, is aware of the vicious stereotypes that surround pit bulls, but she is intent on putting a stop to that. Jenkins continues to highlight the soft nature of pit bulls, as she owns not one, but two.

Jenkins regularly shares clips of her two pit bulls, Ambaii and Mundu, alongside their feline sibling, Lewa, on TikTok (@lydsbidss), but it's a clip of Ambaii that has melted many hearts. Ambaii was carrying her toys around in her mouth, hoping to show them off to as many people as possible.

"She has loved showing her toys to everyone, basically since she was a puppy," Jenkins told Newsweek.

"The reactions to the video have been mostly positive, with people saying how beautiful she is, and that pit bulls are sweet dogs."

Ambaii is seen carrying her toys with her whenever she walks around. Lydia Jenkins is trying to prove to people how gentle pit bulls truly are. @lydsbidss

Alongside the video, which has been viewed more than 436,000 times and received over 54,000 likes, Jenkins added that Ambaii "gets so excited to show her toys" to people.

Ambaii is rarely seen without her toys nearby, and Jenkins said that she will carry them round "all day at home too." The sweet video has shown many people how soft pit bulls are capable of being, as Jenkins tries to steer people away from the stereotype.

Pit bulls are often regarded as a dangerous dog breed, as many people immediately think of them as vicious fighting dogs. However, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) released a statement explaining that, while some pit bulls are bred to fight, others are bred for work or companionship. The ASPCA adds that pit bulls have been a popular choice for family pets for a long time as they are gentle, affectionate and loyal.

In the instances when pit bulls were bred to fight, the ASPCA notes that a dog's genetics might predispose it to certain behavior, but those genetics don't exist in a vacuum. So, behavior develops as a consequence of their interactions and environment.

If a puppy is socialized correctly and gets positive experiences from a young age, aggressive behaviors are far less likely to develop. However, the sad reality is that many pit bulls are often chained outside and have very few positive human reactions, which the ASPCA suggests is a major factor in their behavior and subsequent aggression.

For many, after seeing Ambaii's loving nature, it's hard to consider her as a dangerous dog, which is why Jenkins continues to show the stark contrast between the stereotype and reality.

The caption layered over the video says that "there's pit bulls out attacking people, but mine can't go on a walk without bringing her toy to show everyone."

Since the video was posted on August 3, it has received over 900 comments. Many TikTok users have praised Ambaii's behavior and shared their own personal experiences with this loving breed.

One comment reads: "Awww she's beautiful! Every pit I have come across has been the absolute sweetest thing ever. It's all on how you raise them."

Another person wrote: "Pit bulls and staffies are amazing dogs. It's a shame that people made them out as aggressive when they are so loving."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.