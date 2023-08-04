American Bully Repeatedly Copies Owner's Facial Expressions in Adorable Vid

Social-media users can't get enough of this adorable dog copying his owner's facial expressions with near-perfect synchronicity, and the viral video has been viewed by more than 42.6 million people already.

Dog owner @massi_e_mino shared the adorable clip of his American bully imitating the faces and noises he makes on camera. Every time the owner opens his mouth, the dog can't help but do the exact same.

The viral TikTok clip was shared on August 3, and it's attracted more than 5.3 million likes and 35,000 comments at the time of writing. The TikTok poster regularly shares footage of himself and his pup, but this video is one of their most viral to date.

The American bully could be seen copying his owner's facial expressions in the viral TikTok. Since the video was posted, it has already amassed over 42.6 million views. @massi_e_mino

Dogs are considered man's best friend for a reason, and there's little doubt that @massi_e_mino has an incredibly close bond with his pup. This follows a 2022 survey by YouGov that highlighted just how much pets mean to their owners.

Results of the survey found that nine in 10 people consider their pet to be part of the family, showing just how significant their presence is. Being a dog's owner is a privilege for many, and 51 percent said they consider themselves to be their canine's parent, while 33 percent feel more like their best friend.

Pets can be many things to their owners, but a large majority of owners said that they get a great deal of comfort from their four-legged friend. The results showed that 42 percent of owners regularly seek comfort from their pet, and 35 percent do so somewhat often. Contrastingly, only 7 percent said they aren't ever comforted by their pet.

If owners consider their pet to be an integral part of the family, then they also have to treat them with the same level of importance. That's why 64 percent of owners said that they allow their dog to sleep in their bed, and 57 percent buy their pet birthday gifts.

The synchronized duo of @massi_e_mino have earned themselves many fans online, with over 2.6 million followers on TikTok so far. Many users can't get enough of the pair's antics, ranging from relaxing together in the pool, having a snooze in bed, and even splitting some ice cream.

The pair's recent viral video has been flooded with comments, with thousands of TikTok users praising the playful bond between the owner and his dog.

One comment reads: "Is he biologically your son? You have the same-colored eyes."

Another person wrote: "The absolute love in that dog's eyes for you is so sweet."

"They say dogs look like their owners and this is def his baby, no doubt about it," posted another TikTok user.

Newsweek reached out to @massi_e_mino via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.