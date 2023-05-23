Pit Bull Stealing Owner's Slippers From the Bathroom Delights Viewers

A video of a cheeky pit bull stealing its owner's fluffy slippers from a bathroom has left viewers laughing.

The video, which has been viewed more than 8.4 million times on TikTok, captures the moment when the chocolate brown pit bull snuck into the bathroom and picked up one of two slippers that had been left on the toilet seat.

The pit bull gave a knowing look at the camera, as if it was aware that it had been caught red-handed, before sneaking back out of the bathroom with the "prize."

The video was comically captioned: "Nothing to see here."

Pit bulls are a popular breed in the U.S. and Europe and are often seen out and about with their owners. But the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest dog registry, does not recognize the pit bull as a specific breed, despite bans in some places.

"Across the country, ownership of dogs that match...vague physical characteristics are being banned, regardless of their parentage," the AKC says on its website.

The AKC continues: "The City of Kearney, Missouri, for example, only requires a dog to meet five of the eight characteristics on their checklist before they are banned from the city. Would your pug with its broad chest and short coat be in danger of getting banned under these requirements?"

The breed is recognized by some animal control departments, like San Francisco's Department of Animal Care and Control.

A stock image shows a pit bull. A viral TikTok video captures the moment when a pit bull sneaks into a bathroom and steals a slipper. Getty Images

Since the video was shared to the social media platform on April 28 by @Pruppets, over 788,000 TikTok users have liked the post, with more than 5,600 users expressing their amusement at the funny moment in the comments section. Plenty of hot takes and sassy remarks came in under the post in response to the video.

"Don't be suspicious, don't be suspicious," one user joked.

Another user added: "Why'd you have his slippers in the bathroom?"

"This was premeditated," wrote a different user.

"Smooth criminal," another TikToker said.

"Please no interrogations to my client until I talk to him first," another user said.

The @Pruppets account features other videos of the same pit bull cheekily stealing items from the bathroom's toilet seat.

Newsweek reached out to @Pruppets for comment via TikTok and Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.