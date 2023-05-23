Woman Shares Hilarious Outcome at 6am After She 'Failed at Crate Training'

Many dog owners resort to crate training when welcoming a new pup into their home, but as one viral video shows, things don't always go to plan.

Take Gus the Labrador for instance. The cream-colored pup was seen causing havoc, in a newly viral TikTok post that depicts exactly what happens when crate training goes wrong and owners decide to just let their dogs loose at night.

The video captured the moment when Gus, who doesn't sleep in a crate, decided to climb into bed with his owner in the early hours of the morning. In response, Gus' owner simply "played dead" and pretended to be asleep to encourage the enthusiastic dog to stop licking her and settle down.

A caption across the social media post reads: "POV: It's 05:47 and you failed at crate training." The video captures Gus in his owner's bed, waking her up by licking her face excitedly.

The idea behind a crate is to act as a safe and secure space for a dog that can become somewhere they sleep at night or stay in while their owners are out. Typically adopted by owners who don't trust their dogs to roam freely while home alone, crates aren't something that every dog favors.

Animal welfare organization Battersea Cats and Dogs Home writes on its website that crate training has many positive benefits, including that of providing a calm environment for your dog.

"Crate training your dog can help foster a sense of security and give them a safe space that is their own," the organization says online.

"Building this association can mean that the presence of the crate can help them stay calm in new or stressful environments. Sometimes just giving your dog the option to go somewhere that they feel safe and comfortable can help them to relax."

A file photo of a dog in a crate. The TikTok video captured Gus the Labrador escaping his crate at night and crawling into bed with his owner. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 17, the TikTok post by @Billie_And_Gus has been viewed over 2.4 million times and liked by over 220,000 TikTok users. Over 700 TikTokers have shared their amusement at the chaotic moment in the comments section below the post.

"No sudden movements so they don't know you're awake," one user joked, referring to how Gus' owner lay deadly still during the whole ordeal.

"Avoid making eye contact so they don't know you're awake," added another user.

A different TikTok-er commented: "My exact life with 2 labradoodles at 5:45am like clockwork!"

Gus' owner has shared more videos on TikTok, documenting the crate training journey and its many failings.

The TikTok video can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @Billie_And_Gus for comment via TikTok.

