Internet Baffled by What Plane Passenger Is Doing Mid-Flight

A viral video of a woman's mysterious behavior on a plane has left TikTok users guessing.

The clip was posted on July 9 by @bigboytater and has received more than 6 million views at the time of writing. A message overlaid on the video reads: "Can anyone guess what's going on here?"

The footage shows a woman seated on a plane who appears to be watching something on a cell phone leaning against the top of her hand. She later appears to breathe into a handbag that was on her lap before covering her nose and mouth with the T-shirt she is wearing.

Several TikTok users wrote that the woman may have been vaping. However, the original poster told Newsweek that "she wasn't vaping," declining to reveal any further information.

A woman seated on a plane, smiling while looking at a cell phone in her hand. A video of a passenger's "suspicious" behavior on a flight while appearing to watch something on her phone screen has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

It wouldn't be so surprising if the woman in the viral video was confirmed to be vaping. The smoking of "e-cigarettes, vapes and puff devices in the cabin or lavatories" was found to be one of the most common examples of non-compliance among unruly passenger incident types in 2022, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported in June.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says: "Just as passengers are not allowed to smoke cigarettes on an aircraft, they should never use their vapes or e-cigarettes on an aircraft. It's not only dangerous, it's a federal offense."

Electronic smoking devices, including vapes and e-cigarettes, are considered hazardous on a plane because they contain lithium batteries that pose a fire risk, the FAA explains.

Passengers are allowed to bring these devices on the aircraft, but they must be placed in carry-on luggage only and appropriately packed, according to the FAA.

The federal body says: "Vapes and e-cigarettes should be carefully protected to prevent the device from accidentally turning on. Place the vapes or e-cigarettes in a protective case or remove the battery and place each battery in its own case or plastic bag to prevent a short circuit."

The woman in the latest viral clip is seen lifting a handbag that was on her lap and burying the bottom half of her face in it, as if she was breathing into it, while still watching the phone screen.

She later drops the bag back down onto her lap before grabbing the collar of her T-shirt, lifting it up over her nose and mouth. Remaining in that position for a few seconds, the woman continues to watch the phone screen before pulling the shirt back down. She is seen flashing a smile while turning to look towards the camera before the clip ends.

A caption shared with the post reads: "Must be her anxiety flaring up [laughing emoji]."

Several TikTok users were amused and confused by the woman's actions in the latest viral clip, sharing their own theories on what may have been going on.

Maggie posted the woman is "smoking something," while user fluffycookie wrote: "Someone farted."

User @lauriesmith commented, "She's vaping," and SouthernBluGirl agreed, noting, "I vote vaping! That flying anxiety is real!!"

Death Science asked, "She secretly eating a hot dog?" and user @rochelle143s posted: "first I thought she was vomiting."

User jiujitsumama78 wrote: "Total lack of respect for other passengers."

