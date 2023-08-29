Travel

Plane Passengers 'Screaming, Being Sick' on Flight in 75mph Wind Turbulence

By
Travel Air Travel Travel Spain Instagram

Passengers on board a flight to the Mediterranean island of Majorca were left screaming and crying during extreme turbulence this week.

Departing from Alicante in southern Spain, the flight was carrying passengers to the Balearic Island when it was hit by turbulence resulting from stormy conditions in the area.

A sudden and powerful storm hit Majorca on August 27 with winds reaching over 75 miles per hour ripped through the popular vacation destination. At hotels, sun loungers flew through the air and onto beaches, while a P&O Britannia cruise ship carrying passengers crashed into a nearby freight vessel near Palma, Majorca's capital city.

Estela Orts Martínez, a 25-year-old dancer, was flying back to Majorca from Alicante after visiting family. On her Instagram page, she shared the moment that her plane shook violently as people began to panic.

Passengers screaming during extreme turbulence
Screengrabs from the video shared on Instagram by a passenger on the flight. People were heard screaming during extreme turbulence between Alicante and Majorca. estelaorts/Instagram

"I felt vulnerable, it was a situation that I couldn't solve, that my life depended on someone else, so I started to tremble and I knew that I was getting a little anxious and I started to cry." Martínez told Newsweek.

"The reaction of the other passengers because each one expresses fear in a different way," she said. "Some screamed, others cried, others vomited, others hugged each other, others laughed and others seemed to even enjoy themselves."

Martínez's terrifying clip on Instagram shows people clinging onto seats, bouncing around and crying as the severe turbulence shook the plane. Screaming, passengers were terrified as the plane struggled with the extreme conditions.

Translated by Newsweek, Martínez said on Instagram: "It was the first time in my life that it has ever crossed my mind to think 'this is it.'"

"The plane started to fall. People and children screaming, being sick. I couldn't help crying. I don't know how long that moment lasted but it felt eternal. The pilot managed to stabilize the plane; it was like a roller coaster. Nobody said anything over the loudspeaker about what was happening, even when it was stabilized."

Later, Martínez took to Instagram to thank the pilot of the plane for handling the situation so calmly and wrote: "Today I was born again. I hope the pilot of the plane reads this. Thank you, thank you for what you did today. The minutes felt endless, but in the end, it was just a scare."

Turbulence is caused by a sudden and sometimes violent shift in airflow. Irregular motions in the atmosphere create air currents that can cause unpleasant jolts during a flight.

Of course, turbulence can be very frightening, but it is unlikely to cause any real danger. Last year, a woman told her TikTok followers that a simple trick with a pot of jelly "cured" her fear of flying when turbulence was explained to her.

The Palma Met Office (Aemet) has placed the island on a bad weather alert, warning about the likelihood of more severe storms and hurricane-force winds affecting Majorca. Turbulent conditions are also expected to continue throughout the week, with cloud and rain also predicated.

In the United States, airport closures are being put in place in Florida as Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a category 3 storm by Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center issued a storm surge warning on Monday for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay and the Big Bend region. Evacuation orders have been announced for the counties of Hillsborough, Hernando, Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota, and Citrus.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida, which will grant the state further federal assistance ahead of the hurricane making landfall later in the week.

Newsweek has reached out to the airline for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC