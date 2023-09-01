Travel

How Human Remains Are Stored on Plane Shocks Viewers: 'My Worst Fear'

By
Travel Travel Planes Human remains TikTok

A video of an airport worker packing a box of human remains onto a plane has gone viral on TikTok.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "Loading human remains + bags in the belly of the airplane."

The footage, captured at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, shows a couple of workers hoisting a large rectangular box onto a conveyor belt. The video, which can be seen here, has been viewed over 2.1 million times.

The box is later pushed across the inside of what appears to be the cargo hold of a plane. The baggage handler is later seen carefully placing several suitcases around the large box as the clip ends.

Freight being loaded onto aircraft.
A stock image of a freight placed on a loading platform of an aircraft. A video of an airport worker loading a box of human remains onto a plane has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

How Are Dead Bodies Transported by Plane?

The transportation of human remains across the country or abroad entails several steps, explains the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).

It involves various stakeholders to ensure compliance with any international and national regulations and funeral homes play a key role in this complex process, says the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to the NFDA, funeral homes must be registered as a "known shipper" with each airline they use to ship bodies, as each carrier has its own required procedures to follow.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website explains: "Human remains intended for interment or subsequent cremation after entry into the United States must be accompanied by a death certificate stating the cause of death.

"CBP Officers will examine the death certificate to determine the cause of death and ensure that the remains are shipped in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements. If CDC requirements are not met, CBP will hold the casket and contact the appropriate quarantine station for instructions."

The IATA outlines the "best practices regarding the processes and procedures surrounding compassionate transportation" via the Compassionate Transportation Manual, to help "bring a sense of peace to the family in mourning."

These guidelines aim to help supply chain partners, funeral home directors, freight forwarders and airlines in "the safe and timely handling of human remains," says the IATA.

@islandvib33

✈️❤️ #fyp #rampagent #trend #boeing #airport #humanremains #restinpeaceangel

♬ If I Would Have Known - Kyle Hume

'My Worst Fear'

Several TikTok users were shocked as well as humbled by the viral clip, with a newfound respect for the work that baggage handlers do.

KenKen wrote: "Wow along with other luggage."

User @atuheire27 said: "My worst fear is bring me back home in that box, my husband must never experience this type of pain, amen."

Vanessa M said: "Imagine this was once a living, breathing person who laughed and loved."

Nekeisha Bernard said: "I have a different level of respect for baggage handlers. Not an easy job at all."

AJ agreed, saying "much respect guys," while user @nhclt1 said: "I would not be able to control my emotions."

AB noted: "How quickly we go from a passenger to cargo. RIP."

Yo Mama said: "Once a passenger on a plane enjoying life; now just part of the baggage."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related video or story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC