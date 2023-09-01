How Human Remains Are Stored on Plane Shocks Viewers: 'My Worst Fear'

A video of an airport worker packing a box of human remains onto a plane has gone viral on TikTok.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "Loading human remains + bags in the belly of the airplane."

The footage, captured at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, shows a couple of workers hoisting a large rectangular box onto a conveyor belt. The video, which can be seen here, has been viewed over 2.1 million times.

The box is later pushed across the inside of what appears to be the cargo hold of a plane. The baggage handler is later seen carefully placing several suitcases around the large box as the clip ends.

A stock image of a freight placed on a loading platform of an aircraft. A video of an airport worker loading a box of human remains onto a plane has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

How Are Dead Bodies Transported by Plane?

The transportation of human remains across the country or abroad entails several steps, explains the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA).

It involves various stakeholders to ensure compliance with any international and national regulations and funeral homes play a key role in this complex process, says the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to the NFDA, funeral homes must be registered as a "known shipper" with each airline they use to ship bodies, as each carrier has its own required procedures to follow.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website explains: "Human remains intended for interment or subsequent cremation after entry into the United States must be accompanied by a death certificate stating the cause of death.

"CBP Officers will examine the death certificate to determine the cause of death and ensure that the remains are shipped in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements. If CDC requirements are not met, CBP will hold the casket and contact the appropriate quarantine station for instructions."

The IATA outlines the "best practices regarding the processes and procedures surrounding compassionate transportation" via the Compassionate Transportation Manual, to help "bring a sense of peace to the family in mourning."

These guidelines aim to help supply chain partners, funeral home directors, freight forwarders and airlines in "the safe and timely handling of human remains," says the IATA.

'My Worst Fear'

Several TikTok users were shocked as well as humbled by the viral clip, with a newfound respect for the work that baggage handlers do.

KenKen wrote: "Wow along with other luggage."

User @atuheire27 said: "My worst fear is bring me back home in that box, my husband must never experience this type of pain, amen."

Vanessa M said: "Imagine this was once a living, breathing person who laughed and loved."

Nekeisha Bernard said: "I have a different level of respect for baggage handlers. Not an easy job at all."

AJ agreed, saying "much respect guys," while user @nhclt1 said: "I would not be able to control my emotions."

AB noted: "How quickly we go from a passenger to cargo. RIP."

Yo Mama said: "Once a passenger on a plane enjoying life; now just part of the baggage."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related video or story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.