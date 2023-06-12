Poisoned Puppies Found in Plastic Bag Sparks Texas Cruelty Crisis Alert

Three poisoned puppies have been found in plastic bags near the port of Houston, Texas.

Residents say that the industrial neighborhood where they were found has become a hotbed for dog dumping, animal cruelty and neglect.

"The cruelty against animals in this area is very prevalent and has now become the norm," Ana Teran told Newsweek. "People in the area and many areas in Houston, Texas have become desensitized to the crisis. Dogs are not seen as of value or deserving of respect."

Teran was alerted to the poisoned puppies by a friend whose father lives in the area.

"I was sent the image of three puppies in plastic bags," Teran said. "The text I received from my friend was 'you've got to help me!! Someone poisoned puppies, and it happens often. There have been nine that have been found this way in the area! Please help."

Courtesy of Ana Teran

It was subsequently discovered that a dog named Bella, who lives in the area, was the mother of the puppies. It is unclear who was responsible for poisoning the dogs and dumping their bodies.

"When I got to the home and was allowed access, I discovered that the momma was still alive and she was nervous," Teran said.

It was then that another puppy was discovered living underneath the house.

"We sprung into action and got the puppy out and he was a bit sick but alive! We were elated. It was bittersweet," Teran said.

"There have been multiple incidents of animal cruelty, that includes, neglect, dumped dogs, starved, abused, run over on purpose, hot water tossed at unwanted strays, stabbed, shot, attacked with machetes, and metal poles," she said of the local area.

BARC, Houston's Animal Shelter and Adoption Facility, has borne the brunt of the consequences.

"BARC Houston receives on average 55,000 calls for service annually," Cory Stottlemyer, deputy shelter director for BARC, told Newsweek. "Additionally, BARC must take in any animal brought to the shelter, as well as remove dangerous, sick and stray animals from the community. This year alone, our total monthly intake has been as high as 1,500 animals, and we've never been below 1,100."

However, since February 2023, mandatory micro-chipping has been in place across the city to help shelters quickly reunite lost pets with their owners and hold irresponsible pet owners accountable for their actions.

This combined image shows the sole surviving puppy hiding found by Teran, left, and mom Bella, right. Ana Teran

As for Bella and her pup, Teran has been visiting the home regularly to feed and look after them.

"I have managed to have the puppy de-wormed and I'm hoping to get it vaccinated," she said. "The sole surviving puppy is a black, female, German shepherd mix, about four months old and very timid."

Teran has been working round the clock to find them a new home.

"They need out of the area ASAP," she said. "I am scrambling to find Momma Bella and her puppy a foster home. We are not giving up on them.

Teran said that she would have taken them in herself, but her home is currently full of other rescue dogs.

"I have a litter of seven puppies in my own home and seven adult dogs and no room to bring them home as the other momma I have now is very guarded," she said. "She was dumped out in East Houston on a junkyard with her newborn pups, and a snake was killing her puppies off. Against my sound mind, I brought them home. Eight survived."