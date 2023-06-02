Litter of Puppies Found Dumped by Texas Roadside

A woman has shared distressing footage of the moment she discovered five puppies abandoned by a Texas roadside.

Joy Bastow runs Healing Heart Rehab, a nonprofit animal rescue center in central Texas, with her family. Over the years she has encountered a number of instances of animal cruelty but, until now, she had never seen anything quite like what she found by the side of the road in Moody, McLennan County—a litter of puppies dumped in a red Staples container.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that as many as 3.1 million dogs are surrendered to animal shelters in the U.S. every year. Of that number, around 2 million will end up being adopted. Whoever dumped these puppies, however, did not even give them that opportunity.

Two of the puppies found at the roadside. Joy Bastow found five dogs in total. joybastow/healing heart rehab

Instead, the young pups—four males and one female—were left outside in sweltering temperatures with no source of food or water.

"Those puppies were in great danger," Bastow told Newsweek. "They could have starved, died of dehydration, been run over by a car, or even killed for food for other animals."

It was only by chance that Bastow came across the young dogs. "I was told about another dog that had been posted in a local lost-and-found group that was suspected to be dumped and been out there for a month or so and too scared to go to anyone," she said.

"I was headed out to the ranch that he visited a lot to set a trap when I drove up on a puppy in the middle of the road."

The resulting footage was shared to TikTok under the user name joybastow and chronicles Bastow's shock and anger at finding the vulnerable puppies on the road and in the tall grass that runs alongside it. "What are you doing out here?" she can be heard asking on the clip, which has been watched over 7.4 million times.

Bastow said one passerby and his son stopped to help and even ended up taking one of the puppies home with them, but the remaining four were taken to her shelter, where they are continuing to recuperate.

She said that all four dogs are "doing great" and the shelter has already approved two applications to adopt the puppies and more are expected to follow. How the dogs ended up there is still a mystery.

"The owner of the land where I was setting a trap said she drove along that road twice earlier that day and never saw that red container so they had just been dumped," Bastow said. "What is sad is that several people passed by and did not stop nor care."

Two more of the puppies found. The dogs are now preparing to be put up for adoption. joybastow/healing heart rehab

Bastow said she shared the video in the hope that it will inspire people who "see something, say something" when it comes to acts of animal cruelty, but she remains concerned for the well-being of pets generally.

"Through the last few years the amount of animals being rehomed, surrendered to shelters, being neglected and abused, and being dumped has been extremely high," she said.

