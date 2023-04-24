Rescue Dog 'Abandoned Her Entire Life' Melts Hearts With Her Transformation

When Ellie, the rescued dog, lived in a shelter after a lifetime of abandonment, she couldn't even look humans in the eye. But now she appears to be a different dog, having learned the meaning of true love.

In a transformational TikTok video, Ellie can be seen cowering in a corner as a puppy. The on-screen text reiterates a conversation that took place at the shelter, saying: "Are you sure you want her? She's been abandoned her entire life and won't even look a human in the eye."

The following three clips show Ellie enjoying her new life that involves cuddles with a cat and affection from her owners. At the time of writing, the clip posted on April 19 has racked up 1 million views and 165,900 likes.

According to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 2 million are adopted yearly.

This combined image shows a screenshot of Ellie in the shelter, left, and Ellie receiving a kiss from her new owner, right. A transformational TikTok video of the dog has proved a hit online. TikTok/@badgirlelliebear

Helping Your Rescue Dog Settle Into Their New Home

Adopting an animal might not be easy but it certainly is worth it. Newsweek reached out to a UK-based dog trainer who shared her top tips on how to help an unsocialized dog settle into their new home.

Jo Sellers, who specializes in canine separation anxiety, advises people to research the breed ahead of adoption. She states it is important to know everything about them such as their energy levels, grooming and welfare needs to ensure they can be met.

She also encourages people to learn their dog's body language to make sure the new pet is safe in its new home.

Sellers told Newsweek: "If your dog is cowering in the corner, then the best thing is to give them the space. Sit quietly, and throw treats further away from you. This way they can choose how close and when to approach you, at a distance they feel comfortable with. Throw a treat behind them to take the pressure off them. Once you learn their communication, then you go at the dog's pace. They will come to trust you in time."

Every dog is different and some may take longer than others to settle in and fully trust their new owner. Sellers suggests taking it slow to ensure the new dog doesn't feel overwhelmed.

"It is much better to keep them at home, let them explore your house and garden, and learn to trust you. Take the time to learn about them, let them rest in quiet areas, and give them lots of puzzle toys and enrichment to keep their brains busy. You will have years to enjoy out and about on walks, so there is no rush to start straight away when they are still figuring out where they are," she said.

More than 300 TikTok users have commented on the viral clip, with the top comment attracting 5,507 likes.

It says: "She's EXACTLY where she is supposed to be."

"Crying. Thank you for saving her life," commented another user.

A third user pointed out that "she feels safe."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.