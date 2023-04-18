Woman Praised for Rescuing Two Puppies Dumped Outside Abandoned Home

A video of two puppies discovered outside of what was allegedly an empty house has gone viral on TikTok, where it had 2.1 million views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared by TikToker @minnylol, who wrote "Someone left two babies in front of [an] abandoned house" in a message overlaid on the video. The footage showed two puppies in the distance, running across the grass around the periphery of the home.

A voice in the clip said: "I don't know if anyone's there...oh my goodness, what do I do?...I don't see anyone around."

About 3.1 million dogs enter shelters across the U.S. every year, according to 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The majority of shelter populations across the country are made up of strays, surrenders (animals whose owners are no longer able to care for them due to "financial, behavioral or other unforeseen barriers") and rescues, the nonprofit said.

What to Do When You Find a Stray Dog

Check for a dog collar or a tag. "Remember the dog may not be a stray at all but a dog that has wandered away from their owner," the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), the U.K.-based animal welfare charity, advised. So, it's important to check for any form of identification on the dog before assuming it's a stray.

Get the dog scanned for a microchip. If you don't find a collar or tag, consider taking the dog to a local veterinary office or a retail pet store to be scanned for a microchip, says the Animal Humane Society (AHS) based in Minnesota.

Report the dog to local authorities and local rescue centers.

Contact local animal groups on social media and post fliers around your neighborhood to notify the community about the dog in case anyone is looking for it.

'How Could I Leave' Them

A voice in the latest viral TikTok clip said: "Uh-oh, am I gonna end up with puppies, what do I do?" as the puppies were seen sitting closer to the camera.

"So I have them and I brought them home. But I haven't brought them inside yet because I know Edi's gonna be very mad at me," as the puppies were seen resting on the floor of the car seat. "Look at him, how could I leave him, she'll understand."

According to a later post, the two puppies were named Tempura and Panko and they're "very tough good boys," as the pair were shown in a tug of war battle with the other dog Edi.

Several users on TikTok questioned whether the pups were in fact abandoned and were concerned that perhaps their dog mom may be searching for them.

User jane wrote: "Really? Two well cared for valuable healthy puppies. Abandoned? Nah!"

User @ewabujnik asked: "Their mum wasn't there? Maybe she's looking for them now?"

In an update in another post, the poster said: "People think I stole the dogs out of someone's yard," but "the house was abandoned."

She said "no one lives there and the neighbors next door were not home...there didn't seem to be any signs of the neighbors even owning dogs..."

She said she: "Searched the whole house...looked inside the windows, knocked on the door," but "there were no other dogs, there was no one home."

"What makes me think that they got abandoned is that the house was very clearly vacant," the poster said, yet the pups "didn't leave the house...they were running around the empty house."

'Poor Babies'

Other TikTokers swooned over the two puppies, with several praising the original poster for taking them in.

Puff said "They are too precious how could anyone say no to helping them," to which the original poster replied: "I couldn't say no! My heart would break if I left them."

Angel Earnshaw said: "I almost cried at the beginning of the video thinking they'd be left out there. thank you for taking them huhu."

Caddie and the gang wrote: "Poor babies..they got lucky though," while arctichound99 said: "Your awesome ma'am."

User @beebop114 said: "I love people who do this kind of things," while Kelsey Gorby simply wrote: "Thank you."

