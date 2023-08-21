News

Police Action Over King Charles' Cash Scandal Sparks Backlash: 'Appalling'

By
News Royal Family King Charles III Police Investigation

Britain's anti-monarchy group Republic has labeled as appalling the Metropolitan Police's decision not to take further action regarding cash-for-honors allegations against King Charles' charity.

In 2021, the group wrote to the Metropolitan Police in London, reporting Charles and the chief executive of The Prince's Foundation, Michael Fawcett, on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

It followed the leaking of a letter written by Fawcett in 2017 that allegedly suggested he was willing to support a Saudi businessman's pursuit of a knighthood and British citizenship in return for charitable donations.

King Charles III
King Charles III walks around in Colchester, England, March 7, 2023. The king's charity will face no further action from the Metropolitan Police over cash-for-honors allegations. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After an investigation into the fundraising practices of the Prince's Foundation was launched in February 2022, the Met Police announced on Monday: "With the benefit of the CPS's [Crown Prosecution Service] early investigative advice, and after careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter."

Republic members shared their initial reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing that the king should have been investigated, not just his charity.

"It was Charles himself who was reported to the police, along with Fawcett. It wasn't the charity," Republic wrote. "This is outrageous dishonesty and an appalling decision from the Met. #AbolishTheMonarchy." Newsweek has been unable to verify this claim.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC