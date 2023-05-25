Police Address Bryan Kohberger's Connection to Dana Smithers' Death

A Pennsylvania police department has released a statement strongly denying rumors of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger being involved in the death of a Pennsylvania woman.

Kohberger, 28, was recently indicted by a grand jury on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students last November.

Various new media reports have connected him to the disappearance and death of Dana Smithers, a 45-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, last month following her being missing since May 2022. It is the same area where Kohberger was arrested in December, and where his parents live.

"The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is aware of the many currently reported news articles, in which various media outlets have reported connections between the SARPD's Dana Smithers missing person investigation and Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger," the Stroud Area Regional Police Department wrote Thursday on Facebook. "The SARPD has NO EVIDENCE that Dana Smither's disappearance is in ANY WAY tied to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger."

Kohberger's father was reportedly scheduled to testify before a Monroe County grand jury on Thursday as part of a sealed proceeding, according to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to CNN. Kohberger's mother reportedly previously testified. It is unclear what potential crimes were discussed.

Both parents also reportedly attempted to squash the subpoenas through their attorney though their efforts were rejected. Due to Pennsylvania law allowing judges to release witness testimony transcripts to other law enforcement agencies, the two individuals' testimony could potentially be forwarded to law enforcement in Idaho as part of their investigation.

CNN never mentioned the Smithers investigation specifically, though others like NewsNation's Brian Entin and Pennsylvania's Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU) did.

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, listens during his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. A Pennsylvania police department has strongly denied that Kohberger had anything to do with the death of Dana Smithers, a woman who was found dead in the same area Kohberger was arrested last December. Zach Wilkinson/Getty

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek via phone that between the Stroud Police response and the reports regarding the parents' testimony in the Smithers case, something is not adding up.

"Why are the parents being called separately?" said Coffindaffer, who said nearly 80 percent of her career involved grand jury investigations. "Normally, you have witnesses back to back so they don't talk to one another after they leave the grand jury room.

"And secondly, the information from CNN is that the mother has already testified and the father will be testifying. So, that gives me pause. If they've already said he is unequivocally not involved, why are they still calling another parent to testify?"

She said the testimony is likely regarding alibis as part of the broader investigation into Smithers' death, clearing potential suspects one by one as necessary.

But it does "murky" the situation considering that law enforcement has no obligation to publicly comment on media reports, she said, adding that Stroud officials may have felt the statement was necessary to quell the hearsay.

"But why are they calling them if they've already said [Kohberger's] not involved?" Coffindaffer said. "So, it's very unusual that they came out with the statement. ... They must believe that, but we have seen that with law enforcement before—we have seen where they've said X and then it ends up being Z.

"I really do believe, though, that they believe he's not involved. But it doesn't comport with calling the parents."

Dana’s family and loved ones have gone through a nightmare over the last year, from wondering where she was to learning she was found deceased, to being shoved into a massive public spotlight for speculated potential connections between Dana and BK.



I was asked by one of Dana’s… pic.twitter.com/2B2k7Sq9ue — Lauren Lee Malloy (@LaurenLee_915) May 25, 2023

Lauren Lee Malloy, who operates Unsolved R.I., dedicated to solving cold cases in Rhode Island, has followed the Smithers case and communicated with the victim's friends.

"Dana's family and loved ones have gone through a nightmare over the last year, from wondering where she was to learning she was found deceased, to being shoved into a massive public spotlight for speculated potential connections between Dana and BK," Malloy tweeted Thursday, asking others to give the family privacy to grieve.

Newsweek reached out via email to the Stroud Police Department.