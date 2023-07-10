Police Taking Selfies With Donald Trump Sparks Outrage: 'Disgraceful'

A video showing police officers angling for selfies with Donald Trump has sparked a backlash on social media.

Dan Scavino, a senior adviser on Trump's 2024 campaign and former White House deputy chief of staff, tweeted a video on Sunday showing officers from a number of law enforcement agencies lined up on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport waiting for the former president.

They are seen applauding as Trump emerges from a vehicle and greets them. Trump then poses for a photo with the officers in front of his private jet. Several officers shake hands and take selfies with him afterward.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada Steve Marcus/Getty Images

"HAPPENING NOW at Los Angeles International Airport," Scavino wrote in the tweet alongside the video.

Newsweek reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, and Los Angeles Airport Police for comment via email.

It was not immediately clear why Trump was in Los Angeles, but his appearance at the airport came after he attended UFC 290 in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday, following an appearance at a Clark County volunteer recruitment drive earlier in the day.

Scavino's video sparked criticism of law enforcement for taking part in a photo opportunity with Trump, who is currently leading the race for the Republican presidential nomination, while in uniform and apparently on duty.

"Not LA cops doing a Trump photo op on our taxpayer's dime," Christopher Webb wrote in a tweet with more than 90,000 views.

Chris D. Jackson, a Tennessee election commissioner, wrote on Twitter: "I'm really confused how government agencies continue to let this kind of political involvement by on the job, uniformed officers take place. It's a clear violation of taxpayer dollars."

One Twitter user said the display "should piss off every taxpayer of LA" while another called it "disgraceful."

When asked about the criticism, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek: "President Trump is the law and order President, and he's the only one who can bring safety and security to all communities."

Some also noted that Trump is facing dozens of federal and state charges.

He was indicted last month on 37 felony counts alleging he illegally kept classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refused government demands to give them back. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied wrongdoing.

That came on the heels of a New York state indictment on 34 criminal counts charging him with a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign. Trump has denied the affairs and wrongdoing involving payments.

Special counsel Jack Smith is also investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the election in the weeks before the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Still, Trump supporters praised the former president and said the video shows that law enforcement "respect" him.

One Twitter user wrote: "Thank you LEOs!! So moving to see the mutual respect - I am feeling so grateful!"