Poodle Peering Out of Carrier While Flying on Plane Melts Internet

A video of a jet-setter dog has stolen the hearts of the internet as little Remy's nose can be seen poking through his carrier while on a flight.

The adorable clip shared by @remyaroundtheworld—a page dedicated to the poodle's travels—has racked up over 434,000 likes and has 4.2 million views.

The on-screen text says: "When I check on my dog mid-flight to make sure he is okay but only open the carrier just enough to see his little face."

His owner Caitlyn is from Texas but resides in Valencia, Spain, with Remy who has been to Italy, England, Greece, and Israel with his doting owner.

Flying With Pets

It isn't uncommon for pet owners to bring their furry friends on their holiday as many believe they deserve a getaway too, according to data.

In 2021, Motel 6, an economy lodging brand where pets always stay free, surveyed 1,000 U.S. pet owners and the results found 54 percent had travel plans that included their cats or dogs.

Recently, Newsweek shared a viral clip of a miniature dachshund sleeping while flying business class.

There are a number of airlines that allow domestic pets in the cabin on their flights, but they must weigh no more than 8kg (nearly 18 pounds), in most cases.

American Airlines allows two pets per passenger to be transported in the hold but one is allowed to fly in the cabin, according to Skyscanner.

The metasearch engine states other airlines like Air France-KLM, Delta, and Etihad Airways allow cats and dogs in the cabin but they must be kept in an appropriate carrier at all times.

Caitlyn captioned the video: "One of our most FAQs is, 'can my dog sit on the seat with me on the plane?' [For] most airlines it's a no (there are some that do allow it)! Technically I'm not even supposed to open the carrier, but on our long-haul flights, I do check in on our dog to make sure he is okay!"

She also advised that people buy seats with extra legroom when traveling with their pets as the carrier must generally go underneath the seat.

What Do the Comments Say?

Over 700 people have commented on the clip since it was shared on February 2. Many of them are sharing their travel experiences and strategies to ensure their furry friends are safe while in the air.

One user said: "After takeoff, my dog immediately turns around to sleep facing forwards never to be heard from again until we land and he rotates back."

Another said: "I sit all awkward with my hand shoved in the zipper to let my cats know they're not alone."

One user said: "He's like can you see me mom? Can you???"

Another said: "I made this mistake once ... my dog escaped once he figured out where the zippers were."

