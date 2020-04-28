The second in the ongoing Google Doodle Games series is a throwback to a celebration of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, with an interactive cricket Doodle. Users play as crickets in a game of cricket against a team of snails as they try to score as many runs as possible, while a crowd of bugs cheers.

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy was hosted in England and Wales. The winner was Pakistan, with India as the runner-up. The tournament has since been replaced by the ICC World Test Championship, which had its inaugural edition in August 2019.

When the Doodle was originally posted, Google wrote: "We know that cricket is loved worldwide, so we wanted to make sure our Doodle works for everyone, including those on slower mobile networks. We kept the file size fly-sized, and the result is our smallest interactive Doodle ever—even snail networks can load it in seconds.

"Whether you're enjoying the tournament at a snail's pace or bowling faster than the beat of a hummingbird's wings, here's hoping you hit it out of the park this summer!"

But today, Google captioned the cricket Doodle: "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!

"Stay and play at home with today's featured throwback: Our 2017 Doodle game celebrating Cricket!"

Today's Doodle was originally posted to homepages in the U.K., India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Cuba, and Guyana. But as people around the world stay home, today the Doodle can also be played in the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Iceland, and countries across Europe and Africa.

Google Doodle started its series of popular past Google Doodles yesterday, promising to post a different interactive Doodle each day. Yesterday, the Google Doodle was also from 2017, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first coding language developed for children.

In the Doodle, users were challenged to use coding to help a rabbit bounce around blocks while eating carrots.

While Google will be posting a throwback Doodle every day during the series, the archive of interactive Doodles is already available, meaning you can play the popular past Google Doodles right now.

From games celebrating holidays like Halloween, Valentine's Day, and the Fourth of July, to interactive Doodles marking international days like Earth Day and International Women's Day, dozens of Google's popular past games are available to play while you stay at home.