U.S.

Powerball Jackpot Is Now Ninth Largest in History

By
Powerball

Millions of lottery players around the country will try their luck again on Monday night to win an estimated $650 million Powerball jackpot—the ninth largest prize in the game's history.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over on Saturday night after no ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: white numbers 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18.

The prize has been growing since April and is currently the second largest up for grabs so far this year. It has a cash option of an estimated $328.3 million. The jackpot was last hit in the April 19 draw, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million.

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner and the prize will keep growing until someone eventually wins.

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. Millions of lottery players around the country will try their luck again on Monday night to win an estimated $650 million Powerball jackpot—the ninth largest prize in the game's history. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The jackpot has been won two other times this year when a player in Virginia won $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4 drawing. And a month before that, a player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the February 6 drawing—the fifth largest prize in Powerball history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots of All-Time

  1. $2.04 Billion: November 7, 2022—Single ticket sold in California
  2. $1.586 Billion: January 13, 2016—Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee
  3. $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019—Single ticket sold in Wisconsin
  4. $758.7 Million: August 23, 2017—Single ticket sold in Massachusetts
  5. $754.6 Million: February 6, 2023—Single ticket sold in Washington
  6. $731.1 Million: January 20, 2021—Single ticket sold in Maryland
  7. $699.8 Million: October 4, 2021—Single ticket sold in California
  8. $687.8 Million: October 27, 2018—Winning tickets in Iowa and New York
  9. $650 Million (est.)—July 10, 2023
  10. $632.6 Million: January 5, 2022—Winning tickets in California and Wisconsin

How to Play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with players selecting five numbers from 1 to 69, in addition to one red Powerball number from 1 to 26. In certain circumstances, players can also multiply non-jackpot prizes by using the Power Play option for an additional $1.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Read more

When is The Next Powerball Drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, July 10.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC