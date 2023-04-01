Powerball Numbers for 04/01/23, Saturday Jackpot Was $147 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 04/01/23 was $147 million, and here are the winning numbers from Saturday night's drawing.

First Five: 11-19-21-29-52

Powerball: 17

Power Play: 4x

The cash-value option for the jackpot was $78.1 million. Results on potential winning tickets are pending.

The winning numbers last Wednesday, 03/29/23, for the $133 million jackpot were 04-09-24-46-66, with a Powerball of 07. The Power Play was 3x.

Tickets for a Powerball drawing are shown in a photo illustration on November 7 in Washington, D.C. The jackpot for the Saturday, 04/01/23, Powerball drawing was $147 million. GETTY IMAGES/TASOS KATOPODIS

The last winning jackpot occurred Saturday, 03/04/23, on a ticket sold in Virginia. That jackpot was $163 million, with a cash value of $82.7 million.

The previous winning jackpot of $754.6 million occurred 02/06/2023, with a ticket sold in Washington state. That jackpot was the first won in 2023, as well as the fifth largest in Powerball history. The final winning jackpot of 2022, at $93 million, occurred November 19 in Kansas. The previous winner was in California on November 7, for a $2.04 billion grand prize. It was the largest lottery jackpot in history.

When is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball, a multi-state lottery game, is played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. It's one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games, with Mega Millions.

Numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. EST. Current and past winning numbers can be checked on the official Powerball website here.

Ways to win

The Powerball game offers nine ways to win money depending on how many of the five white numbered balls match ticket numbers, along with the red Powerball. Jackpots start at $20 million, with other top prizes of $1 million and $50,000.

To win the jackpot, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. For the $1 million prize, tickets must match all five numbers minus the Powerball. A ticket with four matching numbers and the Powerball receives a $50,000 payout.

Four numbers, or three numbers and Powerball, earns $100. Winners receive $7 for two correct numbers with the Powerball, or three correct numbers and no Powerball. If a ticket matches the Powerball but no other numbers, or only one other number, the payout is $4.

Payout can also be enhanced by the purchase of a Power Play.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

Regardless of the jackpot size, the odds of hitting the grand prize are 1 in 292,201.388, according to the Powerball website. The odds of winning a $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,053.52. For the $50,000 prize, odds are 1 in 913,129.18. Complete odds information can be found on the website.

What are the biggest Powerball jackpots in history?

Two Powerball jackpots have reached the billion-dollar mark. Record jackpots in the millions have ranged from nearly $600 million to $768.4 million. Here are the top 10 Powerball jackpots:

1. $2.04 billion (11/07/2022)

Single ticket sold in California

2. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee

3. $768.4 million (03/27/2019)

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin

4. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single ticket sold in Massachusetts

5. $754.6 million (02/06/2023)

Single ticket sold in Washington

6. $730 million (01/20/2021)

Single ticket sold in Maryland

7. $699.8 million (10/04/2021)

Single ticket sold in California

8. $687.8 million (10/27/2018)

Two winning tickets were drawn—one each in Iowa and New York

9. $630 million (01/05/2022)

Two winning tickets—one each in California and Wisconsin

10. $590.5 million (05/18/2013)

Single ticket sold in Florida

What is Mega Millions?

Like Powerball, Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game where the jackpot resets to $20 million after it is won. Mega Millions is played on Tuesdays and Fridays and drawn at 11 p.m. EST. For more information on Mega Millions, or to check past winning numbers, here is the website.