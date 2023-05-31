Pregnant Dog Survives Venomous Rattlesnake Bite, Gives Birth to 7 Puppies

A pregnant dog has given birth to seven puppies after surviving a bite from a venomous snake on the streets of Arizona.

Molly, a 1-year-old Cattle dog mix, was taken in by the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) after a suspected rattlesnake bite on May 16. She was given antivenom at a local animal care center before being transported to the AHS's Mutternity Suites for mother dogs, giving birth to two of her babies in the truck.

Molly and her puppies after surviving being bitten by a rattlesnake. Arizona Humane Society

"Understandably, Molly is very shy and reserved of people after her incredible rescue," Kelsey Dickerson, a TV host and spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society, told Newsweek. "AHS' Behavior Team members continue to work with Molly on a daily basis to help her come out of her shell and learn how to trust."

Since arriving at the Mutternity Suites, Molly and her seven puppies have continued to receive medical care until they are cleared to go to a foster home.

The state is home to 13 different species of rattlesnake, according to the University of Arizona. The most commonly encountered species are the western diamond-back, the Mojave, the black-tailed and the sidewinder rattlesnakes.

Rattlesnakes possess a potent venom that primarily targets the blood, causing internal bleeding and destroying cells and tissues. Snake bites are fairly rare in humans, but a 2021 report by the Morris Animal Foundation found that approximately 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes in the U.S. every year.

This might sound like a lot, but when you consider the 77 million pet dogs registered in the U.S., and 58 million cats—as reported by the American Veterinary Medical Association—this is still only a small percentage.

"It is incredibly rare to hear stories of pets not only being bitten by rattlesnakes but survive to tell the tale," Dickerson said. "Molly giving birth to seven healthy puppies while undergoing treatment is truly a testament to her and the lives saved thanks to the community working together. While her story is rare, it is also an important reminder of the dangers the summer can present."

Molly and the two other mama dogs at the AHS Mutternity Suites have been rescued off the streets and given a second chance, but not all dogs are so lucky. "The lifesaving Mutternity Suites space is at capacity caring for three mama dogs and a total of 22 babies," Dickerson said. "AHS is seeking Foster Heroes for these sweet families so additional moms and babies can be admitted."