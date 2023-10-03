Pregnant Woman Making Husband Leave Wedding Early Slammed—'His Priority'

A pregnant woman has come under fire online after she posted that she had pushed her husband to leave a wedding they were attending together much earlier than he would have liked.

The woman, 32, who goes by u/preggoweddingaita on Reddit, had shared that she began suffering from terrible heartburn halfway throughout the reception. She had asked her husband if they could leave because of that, and an expert has told Newsweek neither party was in the wrong.

"I am currently 7-months-pregnant with our third child. This has been by far my worse pregnancy. The general fatigue and discomfort of being pregnant while also having other kids to take care of is wearing on me. I've also had more nausea and terrible heartburn. As a result of me being tired literally all the time, my husband has had to take on a lot of additional household and childcare duties," the woman wrote online.

"This past weekend we attended a wedding for one of my friends from college. My husband knows a lot of people in this friend group and he was really looking forward to some adult social interaction. I felt fine all day up until halfway through the reception. I started getting terrible heartburn," the woman posted.

"My husband came over to check on me and I told him that I wasn't feeling well and wanted to leave. He asked if I would be comfortable taking the shuttle back to the hotel by myself so that he could stick around and keep socializing. I told him that I want him to come back to the room with me in case I start feeling worse so that he can take care of me. He didn't protest or argue with me, but he did give a big sigh," she added.

A pregnant woman experiencing contractions holds her stomach. A Reddit poster has come under fire online after her husband left a wedding to care for her. Getty Images

The woman added that, while her husband had agreed to come back to the hotel with her, he was "short" with her for much of the following morning. She shared that he appeared frustrated by what happened and would have rather stayed at the wedding longer.

"On the way home I asked him what his deal was and he said he's frustrated that I 'made' him go back to the room with me only for me to fall asleep. He said that if he knew I was just going to fall asleep, he would have stayed at the reception for longer," the woman wrote.

Expert Verdict: Have Compassion for Each Other

Clinical psychologist Kelsey Latimer told Newsweek that both parties need to care for each other, instead of one person in the relationship expecting the other to cater to every one of their needs at all times. She added that neither party is in the wrong for how they acted at the wedding.

"Both parties should have compassion for each other in the situation. It was completely OK for the woman to ask for assistance in the situation, especially if she felt there could be something happening in her pregnancy. It is very important to assert herself," Latimer said.

"Second, it is also understandable that her husband was less than 'at his best.' Perhaps he was being honest in thinking he wanted to enjoy a last night out. It sounds like he was simply irritated and not at his best. It does not appear either one of them were completely unreasonable or inappropriate with each other.

"Perhaps they were just on separate pages, and each of them wanted something the other was unable to give. It can happen in the best of relationships," Latimer added.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on September 11, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 83 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 3,800 times.

One user wrote: "You had heartburn. You weren't dying. You ruined his night, and it sounds like you did it out of jealousy and selfishness."

"I'm expecting and if I had my husband attend to me every time I had heartburn that man would have to glue himself to me. It's annoying and also very common in pregnancy, she needs to suck it up," another added.

