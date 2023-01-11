Man Prioritizing Son's Dog Over Wife's Pregnancy Praised: 'Isn't a Threat'

A father has asked Reddit if he is wrong to refuse to rehome his teenager son's dog, despite his new wife's insistence.

In a post Reddit user TheGreatestGreatDane explained that his son, 14, got a dog when he was 8, shortly after the death of his mother. "My son loves this dog and does all the care for him (except vet stuff) and is a very responsible dog owner. This dog is pretty much his best friend."

The dad explained that his new wife is 12 weeks pregnant and has recently become uneasy about the dog. He describes how she avoids the dog, putting "her hands over her stomach when he is around and jolts whenever he makes a noise. Today she told me she wants to re-home the dog."

Do Dogs Get Over-Protective of Pregnant Women?

The American Kennel Club said that because dogs have a heightened sense of smell, they may be able to sense an alteration in a woman's hormones when pregnant. Some experts believe dogs may even be able to sense a change in a pregnant woman before they do. The AKC also said dogs may become protective over an unborn baby and mother and act differently, displaying, "an innate need to protect can kick into high gear, resulting in a dog becoming highly alert to potential danger."

The OP explained that his wife is anxious the dog will jump on her and harm the baby describing this as "completely unreasonable. He doesn't jump on people...The dog has never so much as growled at her." The dad said: "My son got this dog right after he lost his mom and imprinted on him hard. Sometimes I think he loves the dog more than me! I'm not taking his dog. The dog didn't do anything!..The dog isn't a threat to her pregnancy".

What Do The Experts Say?

Newsweek spoke to Ruth E. Freeman, president and founder of Peace At Home Parenting Solutions.

"Dad is doing well to recognize that his son's connection to his dog is important. He is almost certainly correct that since this child-pet relationship followed the death of his son's mom, this connection really does seem significant. With regards to the stepmom, anxiety is an emotional and physical state that tells us we are in danger and need to do something about it. Sometimes our conclusions about what we need to do aren't always accurate.

"It is important that dad listens carefully to his wife's concerns and reflects them back to her with understanding and compassion. At the same time, standing firm about protecting his son from the loss of his dog is doing his job as a father. Dad may offer to do some research about finding treatment for his wife related to this unfounded but real fear. He may want to offer to attend therapy sessions with her as a source of support and to learn how he can help. This pregnancy may also be bringing up some childhood fears that stepmom doesn't consciously recognize. Regardless of the source, cognitive behavioral therapy can make a big difference around phobias which may be what is happening in this case."

What Does Reddit Think?

Reddit users voted that the dad is not the a******.

User Sendmedoge agreed with Freeman, "Then she has some mental hang-up / trauma or she is manipulating you. You know her better than us, but those are the likely things, based on given info." Another user suggested that the dad should be careful "she doesn't take matters into her own hands and takes the dog somewhere or hurts it," while user jmurphy42 said: "Go to the next OB appointment and talk about the sudden onset of severe irrational anxiety. The doctor needs to know."

