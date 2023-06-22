In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week, former Vice President Pence claimed President Trump makes "no such promise" to govern as a conservative if elected again. But President Trump's expansive policy plan begs to differ.

It's called Agenda47, and it's the most thorough policy initiative to ever be released by a presidential candidate. In it, President Trump promises to continue the America First trade policies of his first administration. He plans to completely eliminate U.S. dependence on China. Agenda47 calls for revoking China's most favored nation trade status and adopting a four-year plan to phase out imports of essential goods from China such as electronics and pharmaceuticals.

President Joe Biden, by contrast, has made America more dependent on China than any president in history. He voted for the U.S.-China Trade Relations Act that gave China normal trade status. And the U.S. lost its last penicillin plant, vitamin C facility, and aspirin factory within three years of that bill's passing.

President Trump will also end the federal government's promotion of transgender ideology, a scourge on our nation being pushed on us by the radical Left. President Trump's plan calls for halting federal taxpayer dollars from being used to pay for life-altering gender transitions. Agenda47 also calls for a Justice Department probe into whether Big Pharma deliberately covered up the horrific long-term side-effects of "sex transitions" in order to turn a profit.

I encourage you to read through all of his proposals. I would have to write a novel length article in order to recount them all.

And you know he will succeed in making them the law of the land. President Donald Trump has a record of success in the White House and the vision to Make America Great Again. That's why I endorsed him as soon as he announced last November.

I'm not alone in this trust of President Trump. Polling shows Republicans overwhelmingly trust Trump over any candidate on every issue: the economy, immigration, crime, foreign policy, guns, and education.

Furthermore, he has the most support among Republican voters that self-identify as "very conservative." Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis show that they are out of step with Republicans when they claim they are more conservative than President Trump.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim the classified documents. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Conservatives trust Trump because as president, he lowered taxes, secured the border, kept us out of any new wars, appointed numerous conservative judges, and put in place the most conservative Supreme Court we have ever had.

This is why the Biden administration is attempting to imprison President Trump. It's not about stopping one man. It's about the threat of the movement and what it wants to accomplish. A movement that has only continued to grow since President Trump has left office. A movement that saved this country once and will do it again.

They will never give up. The same forces destroying our nation are hellbent on taking down President Trump. They will spy on him, impeach him, investigate him, and now indict him in order to stop him from saving our country. He is their biggest threat. He is conservative, anti-establishment, and the only one willing to fight the D.C. Swamp.

We won't let them win and will send him back to the White House.

Ronny Jackson is the U.S. representative for Texas's 13th congressional district.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.