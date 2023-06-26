Prigozhin Speaks for First Time Since Deal With Putin

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian oligarch and leader of the Wagner Group mercenary outfit, spoke out for the first time on Monday after the abrupt end to his attempted mutiny against the Kremlin.

On Friday, Prigozhin called for his forces to wage war against the Russian Ministry of Defense, claiming that the Russian military had attacked a group of Wagner troops stationed in Ukraine, killing many. The mercenary army claimed to have taken control of military sites in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don before beginning a march north toward Moscow.

The mutiny, which was described as both an attempted coup and an armed insurrection by some, came to an abrupt end on Saturday when it was reported that Prigozhin had accepted a deal brokered with help from the Belarusian government. As part of this agreement, Wagner forces would de-escalate in exchange for certain safety guarantees, while Prigozhin himself agreed to leave the country and reside in Belarus.

On Monday, Prigozhin broke his silence in a series of audio recordings shared to his official Telegram account. In the clips, he insisted that his intent was not for his forces to target Russian President Vladimir Putin or overthrow the totality of the Russian government.

"We didn't march to overthrow Russia's leadership," Prigozhin said, according to a translation of the audio from BBC News. "The aim of the march was to avoid destruction of Wagner and to hold to account the officials who through their unprofessional actions have committed a massive number of errors."

Prigozhin claimed the Wagner Group "categorically" opposed the part of the deal that aimed "to close Wagner on July 1, 2023, and to incorporate it into the [Russian] defense ministry." The outfit's commanders, he claimed, refused to accept contracts with the ministry.

The oligarch further confirmed the involvement of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in brokering the deal to end the mutiny, stating that the leader "extended his hand and offered to find ways for Wagner to continue its work legally."

Prigozhin also used the clip to continue sharing criticisms of the Russian military, claiming that Wagner's brief mutiny showed "serious security problems across the entire country" and claiming that the invasion of Ukraine would have been more successful if his troops had carried out the first attacks.

The Wagner leader notably appeared to go silent after announcing that his troops would be standing down on Saturday, not releasing public statements until sharing the audio on Monday. This prompted some speculation about his whereabouts and intentions. Prigozhin has not revealed his location in any of the posts he made on Monday.

