Prigozhin Teases Wagner's New Africa 'Mission' in First Video Since Mutiny

A Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group released a recording on Monday of leader Yevgeny Prigozhin teasing a new "mission" in Africa, in his first video address since leading a failed rebellion in Russia.

The Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone published the video, saying it shows Prigozhin giving an address from a country in Africa, "where the presence of the Wagner Group is increasing." Newsweek has been unable to independently verify when or where the video was filmed.

In June, Prigozhin led his fighters on a "March of Justice" against the Kremlin's top brass over the military leadership's war effort in Ukraine, from southern Russia towards Moscow. The rebellion has been viewed as the most serious threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin since he assumed power more than two decades ago.

Screengrab from a video posted to a Telegram channel the Grey Zone showing Yevgeny Prigozhin. The head of the Wagner Group was reported to be in Africa with his mercenary soldiers embedded in Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Prigozhin's troops were once seen as crucial to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and they previously led Moscow's forces in the months-long battle to take the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

Now, under a deal brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, thousands of Wagner fighters have relocated to Belarus. In another unverified video released last month, in which Prigozhin wasn't visible due to the footage being shot after nightfall, the Wagner boss urged his men to "prepare" to raise "their level" and "to a new path, to Africa."

In Monday's video, Prigozhin speaks to the camera dressed in camouflage and holding a rifle while standing in what appears to be a desert area. A vehicle and armed men can be seen in the background.

"We are on duty. The temperature is above 50 [degrees Celsius]. Just the way we like it," he began.

Prigozhin said the Wagner Group is conducting reconnaissance and search operations, "making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free."

He also said the group is recruiting and will continue to fulfill "the mission that has been set" and that the group has "made promises to fulfill," without elaborating.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

The Wagner Group, which was formed in 2014 and provides fighters for hire, has been accused of doing the Kremlin's dirty work in regions including Africa and the Middle East. Its contractors have been accused of committing human rights violations in conflict zones.

Prior to his failed rebellion, Prigozhin had regularly recorded video messages criticizing Russia's military leadership, publishing them via the Telegram channel for his catering company, Concord.

