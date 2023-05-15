Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife Promises to 'Spill the Tea' in Podcast

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, has started a podcast less than a year after Meghan Markle released her award-winning Spotify show Archetypes.

The Duchess of York, nicknamed "Fergie" in the British media, will co-host "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah," alongside friend Sarah Jane Thomson.

It isn't clear whether Sarah will discuss Prince Andrew's fall from grace in the face of allegations he had sex with a Jeffrey Epstein trafficking victim, though a post about the show on Sarah's website says: "No topic is off the table." Andrew has always denied the allegations.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel on May 18, 2019. Fergie has launched a podcast. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

A description on the podcast's Spotify page reads: "Join friends Sarah, Duchess of York, and entrepreneur Sarah Thomson for candid conversations as they spill the tea on the roller coaster of life.

"With a cup of tea in hand they will talk about the week's hot topics, and share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues. The duo will also be joined by special guests and share personal insights to listeners' dilemmas.

"These two great friends will approach everything with infectious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humour. The Duchess and Sarah promise to leave no stone unturned, and no biscuit un-dunked."

It comes after Meghan's award-winning podcast, Archetypes, ran from August to November 2022. Prince Harry also signed their Spotify deal, but he is yet to release a podcast.

Sarah and Prince Andrew married in 1986, separated in 1992, and divorced in 1996, however, they have remained friends since, including holidaying together.

Ferguson has also spoken out on U.K. television to defend her ex-husband, who as recently as January was liked by 7 percent of people in Britain and disliked by 86 percent, giving him a net approval rating of -79.

On April 20, she told Good Morning Britain: "I think it's very important that people out there ... focus on what you can do to bring others a bit of joy that are in less fortunate positions than yourself.

"And with Prince Andrew he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man. I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild. He's a very good grandfather."

The prince settled the lawsuit in which he was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre in London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the early 2000s.

He paid her an undisclosed sum, without admitting liability, and he has denied having sex with Giuffre throughout.

After settling the case, Andrew and Giuffre agreed a joint statement that read: "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

"He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

