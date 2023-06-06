Prince Harry's Court Statement Contradicts What He Said in Book

Prince Harry was told his court witness statement contradicts his book in relation to a disagreement between himself and Prince William over Princess Diana's former butler.

Paul Burrell was their mother's trusted confidant but after her death, he wrote a tell-all book spilling her secrets.

The Duke of Sussex is suing United Kingdom-based tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers on allegations of phone hacking, including in relation to a story in The People published on December 28, 2003.

However, Harry's account of what happened appeared to disintegrate during cross-examination in a dramatic moment that may remind some of Queen Elizabeth II's statement in relation to his 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview that "some recollections may vary."

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court, in London, England, to give historic evidence in his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers on June 6, 2023. He appeared to row back on his account in a witness testimony under cross examination. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry said the article "reveals details of a private disagreement between myself and my brother regarding a proposed meeting with Paul Burrell, our mother's former butler" and in live testimony added: "This kind of article sows distrust between brothers."

He continued: "The article accurately sets out the position that my brother was open to fixing a meeting with Paul to discuss his ongoing exposés about our mother, however, I had made up my mind about the kind of person I thought Paul was and was firmly against meeting him at this point in my life. To the best of my recollection, I do not believe a meeting went ahead in 2003."

Andrew Green, the lawyer for the Mirror Group, told Harry the 55-page witness statement submitted to the court contradicted his memoir, Spare.

The attorney read a section to the court: "Mummy's former butler had penned a tell-all, which actually told nothing. It was merely one man's self-justifying, self-centering version of events. My mother once called this butler a dear friend, trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this. He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil. I wanted to fly home, confront him.

"I phoned Pa, announced that I was getting on a plane. I'm sure it was the one and only conversation I had with him while I was in Australia. He—and then, in a separate phone call, Willy—talked me out of it."

During Harry's live witness testimony, Green told Harry the two versions contradicted each other and asked which was accurate.

The prince initially replied: "I wrote it when I was 38 years old. In this story, I was 18."

Green said "The point is the account of what you wanted," and Harry replied: "I assume I would have wanted a meeting."

The attorney pressed Harry further asking: "Does that mean that the statement in your witness statement was inaccurate?"

Harry said at the time he was in the Australian outback. Green pressed further asking whether he wanted a meeting or not. The prince said: "I cannot remember whether I wanted a meeting or not."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

