Prince Harry Says High Court Grilling Has Been 'A Lot'

Prince Harry accused a tabloid of celebrating the breakup of his relationship with ex Chelsy Davy over the headline: "Hooray Harry's dumped."

The Duke of Sussex wrapped up a day and a half of witness testimony at the High Court, in London, and appeared overcome with emotion.

His attorney David Sherborne said: "You have had to go through these articles and answer questions knowing this is a very public courtroom and the world's media are watching, how has that made you feel?"

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court, in London, for the second day of his witness testimony during his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, on June 7, 2023. The Duke of Sussex bowed his head and said the experience had "been a lot." Neil Mockford/GC Images

Prince Harry looked down and fell silent before replying: "It's been a lot."

The frank assessment came after a long pause and following a day in which he was questioned about a visit to a lap dancing club as well as stories about the collapse of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Davy.

Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged phone hacking and was questioned in detail about his allegations by Andrew Green, the publisher's lawyer, over Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6 and 7.

Harry said: "The article reveals that Chelsy 'blew her top' after I had been on a night out with cadets from Sandhurst and we had visited Spearmint Rhino.

"It contains the exact details of our arrival time, where we had been before and that one of our group wasn't allowed in for being too tipsy.

"The article reports that Chelsy had 'let rip in a string of phone calls' and includes a comment from a 'highly placed source' that she had gone 'berserk,' had slammed the phone down because she was too angry, and then called back to scream at me for half an hour.

"To the best of my recollection, I don't think Chelsy did go mad about me going there."

The article suggested Harry got a lap dance from a tall blonde woman who looked like his ex-girlfriend.

"That's actually incorrect," Harry told Green. "That one of the dancers was a tall statuesque blonde who pays more than a passing resemblance to Chelsy Davy."

Elsewhere, Harry suggested the headline "Hooray Harry dumped" was "celebrating [him] being dumped." Green pushed back, pointing to a quote in the 2007 Sunday Mirror article in which a friend said Davy had "just got tired of his hooray lifestyle."

"It's not celebrating the demise of your relationship," Green said.

Harry replied: "I'm not entirely sure when Hooray Harry began. If it had been used before or not, for me as the subject or victim of this, to see that word used in this term is hurtful."

Mirror Group Newspapers denies hacking Prince Harry's phone. The trial continues.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

