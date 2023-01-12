Prince Harry Killing Stag Was 'Epitome of Privilege,' PETA Says

Prince Harry's graphic description in his new book, Spare, of his first time killing a stag during a teenage hunting expedition has been described as the "epitome of privilege," by animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Harry gave a detailed account of shooting the stag on Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland as a 15-year-old, which included a blood ritual where his face was pushed inside the deer's carcass.

The prince, who was accompanied by a Balmoral gamekeeper, took aim at the stag before firing a shot directly into its heart. "I felt swelling pride," he wrote. "I'd been good to that stag, as I'd been taught. One shot, clean through the heart."

"I'd also been good to Nature," he continued. "Managing their numbers meant saving the deer population as a whole, ensuring they'd have enough food for winter. Finally, I'd been good to the community. A big stag in the larder meant plenty of good meat for those living around Balmoral."

The royal also described the graphic ritual of having his face pushed into the dead carcass, writing: "I couldn't smell anything, because I couldn't breathe. My nose and mouth were full of blood, guts, and a deep, upsetting warmth."

This is not the only reference to blood sports in Spare, Harry references hunting weekends in the English countryside as well as a partridge shoot in Spain with Prince William. Reflecting that many of his formative moments revolved around killing and death, he described the royal family as a "death cult."

The graphic stag anecdote has prompted a rebuke from PETA which has previously commented on the prince and animal welfare.

Speaking of Harry's graphic stag hunting account, PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen told Newsweek:

"Prince Harry meant well, but killing the stag was the epitome of privilege—according supremacy to one living, feeling being over another—as the stag's life was considered expendable for a hunter's amusement.

"The animal whose life he casually took was not solitary—the stag, too, had a family and wished to remain part of it.

"All animals have a desire to live, love, and be left in peace," she concluded, "and we hope Harry will now use his influence to help save wildlife who simply try to eke out an existence in a world in which humans are ever encroaching."

In 2022, PETA condemned Harry's decision to attend a Texan rodeo, something the organization has taken a clear stand against in the interest of the welfare of the horses and steers used for entertainment purposes.

"Prince Harry should feel embarrassed & contrite for attending a wretched rodeo," a tweet from the organization's official Twitter account read at the time.

"Royals are often mocked for being out of touch. Harry's good on many issues, Meghan's better on most.

"We hope to remind him that there's no excuse for supporting animal abuse!"

In 2018, the Indian branch of PETA presented Harry and Meghan with a joint wedding present of a rescued cow which was cared for by the organization in Maharashtra.

Named "Merry" in a nod to the joining of Harry and Meghan's names, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said at the time: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now have a 1-tonne bull to call their own. Rescuing Merry is an ideal wedding present for a couple who want their day celebrated with charitable works and contributions.

"The royal wedding is the perfect time for anyone to spare a thought for and show some love to all our fellow living beings."

Harry's memoir was published globally on January 10 and has created widespread media coverage since its content was leaked last week.

In addition to the stag hunting revelation, other notable stories revealed by the prince in his book have concerned the royal family's relationship with the U.K. media, his personal relationship with Prince William and his processing of the grief experienced after the death of Princess Diana.

Newsweek approached representatives of Prince Harry for comment.

