Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Need to Be More Accessible

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans want them to be more accessible as the couple look ahead to how their post-royal careers will develop, a new episode of Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast has discussed.

Legal filings in September signaled that Meghan is moving on from her issues-based podcast, after abandoning her claim to trademark its title: Archetypes.

The podcast, chief royal correspondent Jack Royston, told Royal Report listeners, was a strong core project for Meghan, but the royal couple's loyal fan base will want more access and subject matter that's a little more light-hearted.

Reflecting on Archetypes, which tackled stereotypical labels applied to women through celebrity interviews and personal reflections, Royston suggested that fans tuning in would perhaps have valued greater insight from Meghan herself, falling as it did in the "celebrity podcast" category.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on September 15, 2023. The royal couple's fan base wants more access to their light-hearted moments, "The Royal Report" podcast has heard. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

"A celebrity podcast, is a bit different to a true crime podcast," he said. "You go into that because you have an interest in true crime, whereas a celebrity podcast you go into that because you want access to the celebrity. And so that is probably what they should have focused on providing, was access to her and Harry being their true, authentic selves."

Archetypes ran for 12 episodes and won two podcasting awards for Meghan. However, it was met with harsh reviews from critics and had any speculation about the possibility of a second season thrown into doubt when the royals announced they were splitting with podcast partners Spotify in June.

The announcement made by both parties suggested it was a mutual parting of ways, with both remaining "proud" of Archetypes. However, this message was undermined when Spotify executive Bill Simmons labeled the couple "f****** grifters" on his own podcast after the split was announced.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex consider their next entertainment industry moves, Royston suggests that a return of a more light-hearted Harry could help win back support that was significantly reduced after the release of the couple's Netflix docuseries, and the prince's bombshell memoir Spare, both of which were serious in tone.

"I think we need to see more of funny Harry," he said. "You know, people love Harry when he's funny, when he's light-hearted, when he doesn't take himself too seriously, when he's making jokes, when he's laughing, when he's connecting with people.

"If they do stick with podcasting, or in fact, you know, if they do something else factual which has them in it, that's what I want to see."

Royston added that the public appeared fatigued from repeated exposure to "serious Harry" who "thinks that he knows better and is right," despite most people also thinking they know better themselves.

"The public do seem to warm much more to funny Harry," he said. "And I think funny Harry, in an unscripted context where he's not taking himself too seriously and not dwelling on the past, could actually be a catalyst for Americans falling back in love with the Sussexes."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

