Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christening Lilibet as 'Princess' Sparks Debate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have christened their daughter and described her as a Princess for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed news of the private ceremony, at their home in Montecito, which was first reported by People.

Their spokesperson said in a statement released to Newsweek: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

The Sussexes son, Archie, and Lilibet would be expected to receive the titles Prince and Princess under the 1917 George V Convention as grandchildren of the reigning monarch.

However, when King Charles III became the new king following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton were to become Prince and Princess of Wales but made no public statement about new titles for the Sussex children.

At the time, a royal source told Newsweek the aftermath of Elizabeth's death was not the time for such discussions.

However, Buckingham Palace has now confirmed that Harry and Meghan had in fact been entitled to describe Lilibet as a princess since Charles became king.

New: Buckingham Palace confirms now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed their preference to use Lilibet’s Princess title the royal family website “will now be updated in due course.” pic.twitter.com/B0trrrqvuh — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) March 8, 2023

Natalie Rowe, a former friend of ex-U.K. treasury chief George Osborne, wrote on Twitter: "Meghan and Harry' daughter has been Christened "PRINCESS Lilibet Diana" by the Archbishop of Los Angeles. To all the Meghan haters, eat that!"

Meghan and Harry’ daughter has been Christened “ PRINCESS Lilibet Diana” by the Archbishop of Los Angeles. To all the Meghan haters, eat that ! — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) March 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Dan Wootton, a host on GB News and a regular critic of the Sussexes tweeted: "Baffling that wretched Harry and Meghan refer to their daughter Lilibet as 'Princess' in the announcement of her christening.

"They hate everything about the institution of the monarchy and are trying to bring it down, yet still want to push it on their very Californian daughter."

Baffling that wretched Harry and Meghan refer to their daughter Lilibet as “Princess” in the announcement of her christening.

They hate everything about the institution of the monarchy and are trying to bring it down, yet still want to push it on their very Californian daughter. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) March 8, 2023

The saga brings some clarity on a discussion that has raged for two years, since Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during a March 2021 interview that there had been discussion of denying the Sussex children titles.

She told CBS: "But the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be . . . You know, the other piece of that conversation is, there's a convention—I forget if it was George V or George VI convention—that when you're the grandchild of the monarch, so when Harry's dad becomes king, automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess, or whatever they were going to be."

"So we have in tandem the conversation of 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,'" she added. "And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."