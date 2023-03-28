Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be 'Fringe Players' at the Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to "face the reality" that if they attend the coronation of King Charles in May that they will only do so as "fringe players" with no official ceremonial roles, a prominent royal biographer has told a new episode of Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast.

Sally Bedell Smith, a royal expert and author of the soon-to-be-released George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Shaped the Monarchy, gave her thoughts on the hotly debated topic of Harry and Meghan's potential appearance at the king's coronation in a discussion with chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston.

Speculation over whether the couple would attend, or be invited, after the release of their bombshell media projects in recent months was increased in January when Harry swerved the question when asked about it in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby.

Asked whether he would attend the May 6 ceremony or not, the prince said: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court."

In March, a spokesperson for the prince and Meghan confirmed that they had received "email correspondence" from the king's office "regarding the coronation" but would not confirm their attendance until closer to the date.

According to Bedell Smith, if the couple do choose to travel to Britain for the national event, they will have to content themselves with playing secondary roles to the senior working members of the family.

"I think Harry and Meghan have to face the reality that they will be fringe players in the coronation," she said. "They are not working members of the royal family. He [Harry] is obviously the son of the king, and so what they're obviously trying to work out is a way for them to be there but not participate in any of the rituals and things like the carriage procession, and certainly not in the body of the Coronation service, in which the Prince of Wales, William, will play a very prominent role, and which is entirely appropriate."

This reduced role, which would also see the couple not take their places on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the traditional post-coronation appearance, would be in line with the one the couple experienced during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022.

During these national events, the couple were not seated in senior positions or given roles in carriage processions or balcony appearances, because these were reserved only for working members of the royal family and their children.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan famously renounced their roles as working members of the royal family to move to the U.S. and become financially independent. It was made clear at the time that the Sussexes would remain much-loved members of the royal family, but the jubilee showed they were not given major roles in the state-funded national celebrations.

The day of the coronation itself, May 6, is also an important date for the couple for an alternate reason. It marks their son, Prince Archie's, fourth birthday.

Speculative reports have suggested that in addition to the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, that the children of Harry and Meghan should also be included.

"Reports from their side say that they want their son and daughter to be included. I really don't think that's necessary at all," Bedell Smith said.

"There's every legitimate reason for George and Charlotte, and perhaps even Louis, if he can control himself, but I think he would [...] if he were briefed in detail on what that solemn ceremony is all about."

There is not a long history of children attending the coronation services which in the past have extended beyond four hours in length. However, King Charles was present for a short section of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, coronation in 1953.

As well as his own crowning, the king's wife, Queen Camilla, will also be crowned at the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6. Though it is not yet known what role other senior members of the royal family will play on the day itself, Prince William and Kate Middleton as the new prince and princess of Wales are expected to take part in a carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

