Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Involved in 'Near Catastrophic' NYC Car Chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase last night in New York City after the couple attended an awards ceremony, their spokesperson has announced.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," they said, per Sky News.

The incident has disturbing parallels with the fate of the prince's mother, Princess Diana, who died as a result of injuries sustained in a high-speed car chase in Paris in 1997.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are photographed leaving the Women of Vision awards in New York City on May 16, 2023. The couple were subsequently involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase their spokesperson has said. MEGA/GC Images

Harry and Meghan employ a private security team after the prince's British tax-payer funded bodyguards were withdrawn following the couple's stepping down as working royals in 2020.

The couple were visiting NYC for the Women of Vision awards ceremony. They reside in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie 4, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

Both the duke and duchess are believed to have been unharmed in the chase.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with further information.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

